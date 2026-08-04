

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YKE.F) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY12.217 billion, or JPY48.27 per share. This compares with JPY15.153 billion, or JPY59.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to JPY141.348 billion from JPY130.211 billion last year.



Yokogawa Electric Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY12.217 Bln. vs. JPY15.153 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY48.27 vs. JPY59.08 last year. -Revenue: JPY141.348 Bln vs. JPY130.211 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 229.75 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 615.000 B



All EPS are Basic



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