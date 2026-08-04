

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (KLI1.F) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY23.394 billion, or JPY37.42 per share. This compares with JPY29.947 billion, or JPY47.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to JPY286.842 billion from JPY244.918 billion last year.



Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.394 Bln. vs. JPY29.947 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY37.42 vs. JPY47.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY286.842 Bln vs. JPY244.918 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 220.79 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.070 T



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