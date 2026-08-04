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WKN: A411F9 | ISIN: SE0023615638 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EX
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 09:41
14,730 Euro
+9,76 % +1,310
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ASMODEE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ASMODEE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
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14,50014,52010:31
14,50014,51010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
55 Leser
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Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee's interim report April-June 2026: Double-digit growth in Board games and TCGs

First quarter, April-June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 422.1 million (349.0), an increase of 20.9%, of which 20.2% organic growth.
    • Games published by asmodee studios increased by 1.8%.
    • Games published by partners increased by 27.0%.
    • Others increased by 13.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 61.9 million (39.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7% (11.4).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 54.1 million (32.9). EBIT amounted to EUR 40.5 million (15.3).
  • Adjusted profit/loss for the quarter was EUR 31.8 million (14.1), which equates to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.13 (0.06).
  • Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to EUR 17.0 million (-1.6), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR 0.07 (-0.01).
  • Free cash flow after income tax and lease payments amounted to EUR 37.5 million (24.7), resulting in a free cash flow conversion relative to adjusted EBITDA of 61% (62).
  • Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.6x (1.7x) and 1.7x (2.1x) before and after M&A commitments respectively.

Material events during and after the reporting period

  • During the quarter, asmodee completed the acquisition of board game publisher ATM Gaming with payment in cash and issuance of class B shares.

Time for webcast and teleconference
Tuesday August 4 at 9:00 a.m. CEST

Participation options:

Webcast: If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://asmodee.events.inderes.com/q1-2026-27

Teleconference: If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/asmodee/q1-2026-27/dial-in

For more information, contact
Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, asmodee
Tel: +46 768 10 22 43
E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Communications team
E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee
Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

This information is information that Asmodee Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-04 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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