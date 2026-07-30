Asmodee Group AB: NARUTO CARD GAME, the new card game by Bandai, to be distributed by asmodee

Boulogne-Billancourt, France - July 30, 2026 - Asmodee today announced that Bandai's new NARUTO CARD GAME will join the portfolio of Bandai products distributed by asmodee, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Under the agreement, asmodee will distribute theNARUTO CARD GAME in European Economic Area, bringing one of the world's most iconic anime franchises to hobby retailers, specialty retailers and mass markets retailers.

BANDAI CO., LTD., through its BANDAI CARD GAMES brand, today revealed the gameplay details for NARUTO CARD GAME, its new strategy-focused trading card game based on Masashi Kishimoto's globally renowned NARUTO series. First announced in June, the title now debuts its gameplay mechanics, first card designs, and a global event roadmap leading to its worldwide launch in Summer 2027.

"Bandai has consistently created outstanding trading card game experiences that resonate with players around the world," said Marjolein Lubberman, Chief Commercial Officer at asmodee. "We're proud to add the NARUTO CARD GAME to our portfolio of games published by our fantastic partners. With decades of experience building TCG communities and supporting retailers across the markets where we operate from hobby to mass-market, we're excited to help make this launch a success and introduce the game to both dedicated Naruto fans and competitive TCG players alike."

The agreement builds on the successful collaboration between Bandai and asmodee across multiple product lines including One Piece Card Game, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Digimon Card Game or Gundam Card Game, and reinforces both companies' shared commitment to growing the tabletop gaming community.

More information regarding the upcoming NARUTO CARD GAME can be found here:

OFFICIAL LINKS

Official website : https://www.naruto-cardgame.com/en/

: https://www.naruto-cardgame.com/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/narutotcgeng/

https://www.facebook.com/narutotcgeng/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narutotcg_en/

https://www.instagram.com/narutotcg_en/ X (English): https://x.com/narutotcg_eng

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

About BANDAI CARD GAMES

- The emotion born from cards transcends borders and brings the world together -

"BANDAI CARD GAMES" is the trading card game brand developed by BANDAI CO., LTD.'s Card Business Department.

Under this brand, we operate a variety of card game titles across more than 50 regions worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and the Middle East.

"BANDAI CARD GAMES" offers opportunities for fans to connect with each other and with the worlds of their favorite series through the power of cards.

About NARUTO

Written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, NARUTO began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, with a TV anime adaptation premiering in 2002. The manga concluded in 2014 at its 700th chapter, and the franchise has continued through events, games, and merchandise. Its cumulative worldwide circulation has surpassed 250 million copies.

COPYRIGHT INFORMATION

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

For more information, contact

Asmodee Communications team

E-mail: press@asmodee.com

Image Attachments

NARUTO CARD GAME