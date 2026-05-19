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WKN: A411F9 | ISIN: SE0023615638 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EX
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 17:30
11,810 Euro
+0,51 % +0,060
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 17:45 Uhr
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Asmodee Group AB: Cozy Stickerville, nominated for the Spiel des Jahres 2026

Boulogne-Billancourt - May 19, 2026 - Asmodee, a global leader in tabletop gaming, is proud to see Cozy Stickerville nominated for the prestigious Spiel des Jahres award. Following the most recent awards received by asmodee games at the Golden Geek Awards and the As d'Or in France, this recognition further highlights the strength of our portfolio and the creativity of our studios, authors, designers, and artist partners which we want to thank and congratulate on this prestigious nomination.

  • Cozy Stickerville, designed by Corey Konieczka with art from Jonathan Aucomte, Olivier Fagnère, Damien Mammoliti and Tomasz Morano and published by Unexpected Games, is a cooperative family game where players work together to build a village. Using over 800 stickers, players unlock new path in every play session that may influence future playthroughs.

On top of this nomination, several other games where part of the long list:

  • Toy Battle, from designers Paolo Mori and Alessandro Zucchini with art from Paul Mafayon and published by Repos Production, is an exciting duel game were players need to reach the enemy headquarters or control more territories than their opponent to win the battle. Toy Battle recently received the As d'Or, one of the most prestigious award of the industry, during the Festival International des Jeux 2026, in February as well as the Golden Geek award for best 2-Player game of the year.
  • Take Time, from Alexi Piovesan and Julien Prothière with art from Maud Chalmel and published by Libellud, is a cooperative game where players must strategically play 12 cards facedown around a clock with very limited communication.

The winners of Spiel des Jahres 2026 will be announced in Berlin on July 12, 2026. As asmodee is looking forward to the outcome of the nominations, the company is equally proud of this special recognition: the nominations are considered among the most prestigious awards in the board game industry worldwide and serve as a trusted guide for players to choose their next tabletop game experience.

For more information, contact
Asmodee Communications team
E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee
Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

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Cozy Stickerville nominated at the Spiel Des Jahres

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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