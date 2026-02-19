Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee's interim report April-December 2025: Record quarter for sales and EBITDA

Third quarter, October-December 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 524.1 million (429.0), an increase of 22.2%, of which 25.6% organic growth. Games published by asmodee studios decreased by -12.7%. Games published by partners increased by 50.3%. Others decreased by -8.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 114.5 million (89.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8% (20.8).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 107.2 million (82.9). EBIT amounted to EUR 91.3 million (37.4).

Adjusted profit/loss for the quarter was EUR 64.4 million (41.6), which equates to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.28 (0.25).

Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to EUR 49.1 million (3.5), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR 0.21 (0.02).

Free cash flow after income tax and lease payments amounted to EUR 76.5 million (71.8), resulting in a free cash flow conversion relative to adjusted EBITDA of 67% (80).

The period, April-December 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 1,276.5 million (1,027.3), an increase of 24.3%, of which 27.1% organic growth. Games published by asmodee studios decreased by -4.9% Games published by partners increased by 43.3%. Others decreased by -8.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 230.5 million (187.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.1% (18.2).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 208.7 million (165.4). EBIT amounted to EUR 160.9 million (85.9).

Adjusted profit/loss for the period was EUR 110.5 million (73.8), which equates to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.47 (0.47).

Profit/loss for the period amounted to EUR 41.3 million (4.8), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR 0.18 (0.03).

Free cash flow after income tax and lease payments amounted to EUR 78.0 million (102.1), resulting in a free cash flow conversion relative to adjusted EBITDA of 34% (54).

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.4x (3.6) and 1.9x (4.2) before and after M&A commitments respectively.

Material events during and after the reporting period

No material events during or after the reporting period.

Time for webcast and teleconference

Thursday February 19 at 9:00 a.m. CET

Participation options:

For more information, contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, asmodee

Tel: +46 768 10 22 43

E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Communications team

E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

This information is information that Asmodee Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 07:00 CET.