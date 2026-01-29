Asmodee Group AB: Alain Larousse joins asmodee as Chief Information Officer

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, January 29, 2026 - Asmodee, a global leader in tabletop games, today announced the appointment of Alain Larousse as Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Management Team, reporting to Thomas Koegler, CEO of asmodee. Alain will join asmodee on February 23rd.

Alain brings extensive experience in leading IT and digital transformation within large international organizations. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership positions at SUEZ, Loxam, Transdev, and Air Liquide, operating across multiple geographies and complex business environments. As Chief Information Officer at SUEZ, Alain played a key role in rebuilding and transforming the company's information systems following major structural changes. His work focused on strengthening cybersecurity, enhancing data governance, and supporting international IT operations at scale.

Thomas Koegler, CEO of asmodee says: "To keep on offering outstanding analog experiences to our players, we have to put in place the most robust digital solutions to support our ambitions, our teams and our partners. Alain is bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help asmodee strengthen its digital foundations and further elevate its position within the industry."

Alain joins asmodee at a time when the group is further structuring its IT infrastructure and driving digital initiatives, including cloud computing, automations and data analytics, with the objective of supporting operational efficiency and innovation across the global organization.

Alain succeeds Dominique Bayle who served as SVP Digital and IT Services and set up great foundations during a pivotal phase of the group's digital development for Alain to build upon.

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

