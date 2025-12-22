Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee exercises call option of minority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, 22 December 2025 - Asmodee, a global tabletop entertainment leader, confirms that the company has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 45% minority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc..

In December 2021, asmodee acquired a 55% majority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc., a publisher based in the United States. Asmodee confirms that the company has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 45% minority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc., in line with its previously communicated intention.

The purchase price of the remaining minority stake will be determined based on the operational performance of Exploding Kittens Inc. for the full year January-December 2025. Closing of the acquisition of the minority stake is expected to occur during the first half of calendar year 2026.

Exploding Kittens Inc. is already consolidated within the asmodee group.

