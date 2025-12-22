Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A411F9 | ISIN: SE0023615638 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EX
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 10:42
9,535 Euro
-0,42 % -0,040
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASMODEE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASMODEE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,56511:28
9,5609,56511:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee exercises call option of minority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, 22 December 2025 - Asmodee, a global tabletop entertainment leader, confirms that the company has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 45% minority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc..

In December 2021, asmodee acquired a 55% majority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc., a publisher based in the United States. Asmodee confirms that the company has exercised its call option to acquire the remaining 45% minority stake in Exploding Kittens Inc., in line with its previously communicated intention.

The purchase price of the remaining minority stake will be determined based on the operational performance of Exploding Kittens Inc. for the full year January-December 2025. Closing of the acquisition of the minority stake is expected to occur during the first half of calendar year 2026.

Exploding Kittens Inc. is already consolidated within the asmodee group.

For more information, contact
Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, asmodee
Tel: +46 768 10 22 43
E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Communications team
E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee
Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.