Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee announces leadership transition: Marjolein Lubberman to be appointed Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Steve Buckmaster

Boulogne Billancourt, France, November 27, 2025 - Asmodee, a global tabletop gaming leader, today announced that Marjolein Lubberman, currently Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, will be taking the role as Chief Commercial Officer and EVP Route to Market by spring 2026. Reporting to CEO Thomas Koegler, she will join the Executive Management Team. Marjolein will succeed Steve Buckmaster following his decision to step aside from the position at that time after nearly 24 years of distinguished service.

Marjolein brings more than 23 years of experience in the games industry and distribution. In 2011, she founded Enigma Distribution Benelux, which was later acquired by asmodee. Her extensive knowledge of the gaming ecosystem - spanning vendors, retailers, publishers and partners worldwide - has been a key factor in her success. She also serves as Chairwoman of the Dutch Toy Industry Association, where she is actively involved in industry compliance topics, and was nominated for the Wonder Woman Award for her leadership and influence in the industry. Since joining asmodee, she has strengthened the organisation with her strategic vision, interpersonal skill and resilience.

Steve will move into an advisory role within the company, continuing to contribute with his expertise while dedicating more time to personal initiatives. His journey within asmodee began at Esdevium in the UK, where he served as Sales Director, then Managing Director, before becoming Head of Distribution at the global level. Over nearly two and a half decades, Steve has been instrumental in driving asmodee's growth, mentoring teams, and building strong relationships with retailers and partners worldwide.

"For almost 25 years, Steve has played an extraordinary role in shaping who we are as a company and as a growing community," said Thomas Kœgler, CEO of asmodee. "His leadership and genuine love of games have inspired so many across the group. As he moves into a new chapter, I want to sincerely thank him for his contribution and friendship. I am equally proud to welcome Marjolein to the role. I appreciate her vision, collaborative spirit, and deep industry knowledge that she demonstrated through her contribution to our Executive Management Team meetings for the past months. I am confident the transition will be seamless and that this evolution will help asmodee continue its successful trajectory while staying true to our DNA."

"As I take on this new role, I feel a deep sense of pride as well as responsibility toward our fantastic teams", said Marjolein Lubberman. "This journey started years ago and I am committed to keep reinforcing the relationships we've built with our partners over the years and bring them to the next level. I believe we have an unmatched infrastructure in place to keep thriving as one of the leaders in the industry. I want to thank Steve for his continued support and the pleasure of working with him over these many years, and Thomas for his trust in me. I am looking forward to this new chapter together with him and the Executive Management Team."

