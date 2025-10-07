Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee becomes the exclusive tabletop games category manager to Middle-earth Enterprises, home to iconic The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit IPs

Boulogne-Billancourt, France - Livermore, CA, USA - 7 October 2025 - Middle-earth Enterprises (MEE) and asmodee announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement entrusting asmodee to provide category management services across all tabletop games and tabletop gaming accessories based on Middle-earth Enterprises' iconic properties; marking a new chapter in their longstanding collaboration.

Asmodee is a leading global tabletop games company publishing beloved games such as Dobble®, CATAN® and Dixit®, and has been a trusted partner of Middle-earth Enterprises for the last 25 years.

As the exclusive provider of category management services to Middle-earth, asmodee will oversee the strategy in close collaboration with Middle-earth and lead development of the tabletop range, working alongside external partners and experts of the industry as well as Middle-earth's growing team of creative and lore experts. The goal is to provide Middle-earth fans with the best tabletop gaming experience through a coherent portfolio across all genres and audiences while growing Middle-earth Enterprises' footprint in the industry. Existing licensing agreements between tabletop game publishers and MEE will continue in their current form. Asmodee has established a dedicated team for tabletop games category management under the helm of Luke Peterschmidt, an industry veteran for 30 years.

"Becoming the exclusive category manager for such iconic works is an exciting milestone and a testament to 25 years of a successful relationship with Middle-earth Enterprises" said Thomas Koegler, CEO of asmodee. "Our teams share a passion for connecting people, creating memorable experiences and immersive storytelling that have resonated with fans around the world. We're looking forward to ensuring that high-quality, innovative tabletop games set in Middle-earth, whether coming from our studios or external publishers to asmodee, continue to meet and exceed fan expectations. This also speaks to our broader commitment to maximizing strategic collaborations with IP owners to develop worlds that inspire players."

Going forward, asmodee will be responsible for the growth and expansion of the category within the global tabletop games industry.

"We're excited to have asmodee looking after our portfolio for tabletop games" said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Middle-earth Enterprises. "With its unique combination of games creation, publishing and distribution capabilities, asmodee has defined modern tabletop games for the past 30 years. This is an exciting new chapter in our long-standing relationship with asmodee. We believe they are the best placed company to help make such an incredible world as Middle-earth, thrive."

Asmodee invites publishers of tabletop games and gaming accessories who wish to create products inspired by the legendary world of Middle-earth to reach out to them at METTGlicensing@asmodee.com.

---

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble®/Spot-it®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Middle-earth Enterprises owns exclusive worldwide rights to motion picture, merchandise, live stage and services inspired by The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, by J.R.R. Tolkien. We have produced and licensed goods based upon these four books, for a half century. As Middle-earth's stewards and custodians, our goal is to consistently deliver a wealth of experiences in both new and known formats, to ensure Middle-earth's rightful place as the world's leading fantasy IP & brand, forever. Inspired by our deep appreciation for the legendarium created by Professor Tolkien, we are dedicated to working with those developing the highest quality creations inspired by the lore.

Visit us at www.middleearth.com for details. Middle-earth Enterprises is part of Embracer Group.

