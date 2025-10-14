Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee announces the creation of Moodbox Games, a new studio dedicated to developing party games for the US mass market.

Boulogne Billancourt, France - 14th October 2025 - Asmodee, a leading global tapletop games company, is proud to announce the creation of Moodbox Games, a brand-new US-based studio.

Moodbox will craft experiences that bring joy, laughter, and connection through feel-good games that favor collaboration, social interaction, and conversations between players while remaining easy to learn and quick to play. This new venture represents a major milestone in asmodee's ongoing commitment to expanding its strong presence in the US mass market, complementing its already extensive catalog.

Moodbox Games is led by Kelli Schmitz, director of sourcing and innovation for the social playtype, and Shaina Olmanson, the studio's operations and communications manager.

The studio has teamed up with Hedyverse - a creative development studio from industry veterans Liza Keckler and Jessica Aceti - to develop unique new games with stunning visual appeal, quality components, and affordable prices.

"We are thrilled to launch Moodbox Games studio" said Jean-Sébastien De Barros, Chief Product Officer and EVP Publishing at asmodee. "It will strengthen our presence in a category where asmodee studios, such as Exploding Kittens and Zygomatic, are already seeing great success. I truly believe Moodbox will become a hub for creativity and innovation, giving inventive designers the space to explore new ideas and continue delivering engaging experiences for players in the US market."

The studio is already working on its first projects; details about the first titles will be unveiled in the coming months. In the meantime, Moodbox Games is actively receiving submissions from designers and inventors for unique and engaging party game concepts at upcoming industry events including SPIEL in Essen, Germany, and the People of Play Inventor Pitch and Innovation Conference in Chicago.

For more information about Moodbox, upcoming projects, and information on how to submit game design concepts, visit www.moodboxgames.com.

