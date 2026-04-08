Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee completes acquisition of board game publisher ATM Gaming

As announced on March 26, 2026, asmodee entered into an agreement to acquire board game publisher ATM Gaming SAS, with hit titles such as Speed Bac/Quickstop, Mouton Mouton and Pili Pili. The acquisition was completed today, April 8, 2026, following fulfillment of all closing conditions.

The purchase price, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, amounts to EUR 180 million of which EUR 120 million is to be paid in cash together with EUR 30 million in asmodee class B shares issued at closing, and EUR 30 million as a deferred payment to be paid in cash in June 2027. In connection with the acquisition, asmodee's board of directors has resolved to issue a total of 3,029,463 class B shares, constituting the portion of the purchase price to be settled in shares (the "Closing Consideration Shares"). The Closing Consideration Shares were issued at a subscription price of approximately EUR 9.90 per share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of asmodee's class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 30 trading days preceding the signing of the acquisition agreement.

ATM Gaming SAS will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of asmodee.

Further information about the acquisition is available in the press release published on March 26, 2026 and in the presentation of ATM Gaming available on https://corporate.asmodee.com/investor-relations.

Important information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer, or the solicitation of an offer, to acquire or subscribe for shares or other securities issued by the company in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation) and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The company has not authorised any public offer of shares or other securities, and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the transaction referred to in this press release. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

This press release does not constitute an invitation or offer to warrant, subscribe for, acquire, transfer or otherwise deal in any securities in any jurisdiction, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any investment decision relating to the company's securities. The price and value of securities may decrease as well as increase. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers.

For more information, contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, asmodee

Tel: +46 768 10 22 43

E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Communications team

E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.