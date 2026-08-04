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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 10:34
82,10 Euro
+0,37 % +0,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,2082,2010:54
81,5082,1010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 00:06 Uhr
46 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Magnitude International Ltd. Notified of Anticipated Delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it has notified Magnitude International Ltd. (Nasdaq: MAGH) that its securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on August 12, 2026, unless the company appeals to a Listing Qualifications Hearings Panel. The securities will remain halted, and unavailable to trade, until any appeal is resolved. Following removal from Nasdaq the securities may be eligible for trading in the over-the-counter market.

Following a temporary trading suspension in the Company's securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2025/34-104317-ts.pdf) Nasdaq halted trading in the Company's ordinary shares on December 19, 2025. Nasdaq has now determined that it is appropriate to use its authority under IM-5101-4 to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq.

For news and additional information about the company, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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