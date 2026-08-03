Stockholm, August 3rd, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for July 2026:

The share trading increased by 23.7% to a daily average of 3.327bn EUR, compared to 2.690bn EUR in July 2025. Compared to the previous month, June 2026, the daily average decreased by 12.9%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 2.4% to a daily average of 202,060 contracts, compared with 207,043 contracts in July 2025.

ETP trading3 (Exchange Traded Products) increased by 21.3% to a daily average of 35.3 EUR compared to 29.1m EUR in July 2025.

Nokia Oyj was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Novo Nordisk A/S.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 73.7%, compared to 74.1% in the previous month.

The average order book depth at the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.7 larger

For OMXH25 companies 1.9 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 77.8% (4.3% from June)

For OMXH25 companies 86.4% (1.6% from June)

For OMXS30 companies 82.8% (1.2% from June)

For more information, please visit our monthly statistics reports at https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/statistics

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETP trading (ETF, ETN, ETC, AIF) figures includes Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: BMLL

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. Source: BMLL

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com