Wix.com, Ltd.: Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Q2 bookings of $569 million, up 12% y/y, and revenue of $563 million, up 15% y/y, driven by strong Base44 performance and continued core Wix growth
- Base44 becomes first app-creation platform to launch proprietary LLM - Base 1
- Provides greater direct control over the largest cost driver in AI-native businesses, compute and inference spend
- Expect Base44 to achieve ~60% non-GAAP gross margin in 2H, a significant improvement from near-zero non-GAAP gross margin entering the year
NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) (the "Company"), today reported financial results for second quarter 2026. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the third quarter and reiterated expectations for the full year 2026. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com to view the Q2'26 Shareholder Update and other materials.
"We are continuing to invest in Wix Harmony as well as Base44," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. "We believe that in the long term, this strategy will position us to capture value in an evolving market. With the launch of Base 1, Base44's proprietary LLM, and the release of Wix Harmony's own model earlier this year, we're also developing a portfolio of purpose-built models that give us greater control and faster iteration. The Harmony model allowed us to expand quickly without additional cost, and now we're already seeing the results in Base44, where improving margins demonstrate the underlying strength of the business model. The combination of these engines is powerful and we believe it creates a significant competitive advantage for Wix in the coming years."
"The deployment of Base 1 marks a turning point in lowering our AI inference and compute costs," said Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix. "With this unit-economic breakthrough, we expect our AI costs to decrease significantly going forward. We now expect non-GAAP gross margin for Base44 to be approximately 60% in the second half of the year, a meaningful improvement from the near-zero non-GAAP gross margin entering this year. This lower cost structure is expected to improve our long-term profitability profile. Supported by this clear operational runway, we are increasing our TROI target for Base44, allowing us to more aggressively lean into our marketing efforts in the second half of the year. We believe this will enable us to attack the massive market opportunity ahead and drive growth for our shareholders over the long term."
Q2 2026 Financial Results
- Total revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $563.1 million, up 15% y/y
- Total ARR was $1.963 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up 15% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $398.4 million, up 15% y/y
- Business Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $164.7 million, up 14% y/y
- Transaction revenue1 in the second quarter of 2026 was $71.5 million, up 12% y/y
- Partners revenue2 in the second quarter of 2026 was $213.8 million, up 17% y/y
- Total bookings in the second quarter of 2026 were $569.1 million, up 12% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions bookings in the second quarter of 2026 were $405.8 million, up 11% y/y
- Business Solutions bookings in the second quarter of 2026 were $163.3 million, up 13% y/y
- Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2026 was 66%
- Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 80%
- Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 32%
- Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2026 was 67%
- Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 80%
- Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 33%
- GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2026 was $76.4 million, or $1.78 per basic and diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2026 was $68.2 million, or $1.59 per basic share and $1.39 per diluted share
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2026 was $55.6 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.9 million, leading to free cash flow of $52.6 million
- Excluding restructuring costs, free cash flow for the second quarter of 2026 would have been $61.2 million, or 11% of revenue
- Total employee count at the end of Q2'26 was 4,371
____________________
1 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.
2 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users ("Agencies") as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint ("Resellers"). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) and Business Solutions businesses.
Financial Outlook
We are maintaining our full year 2026 outlook following our June 2026 update and continue to expect revenue to grow at a low- to mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis. We also continue to expect bookings to grow at a low-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis, lagging revenue growth by a few points as a result of the more immediate impact of Partners softness on bookings. We expect Base44 to continue on its strong growth trajectory through the rest of the year, with significantly better non-GAAP gross margins.
For the third quarter of 2026, we expect revenue to grow at a low-double-digits percentage on a year-over-year basis.
For the full year 2026, we continue to expect FCF margin excluding acquisition and restructuring costs to be in the high-teens. This outlook assumes Base44 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60% in 2H, a significant improvement from the near-zero margin entering the year. This is expected to translate into approximately two points of total non-GAAP gross margin improvement in 2H vs. 1H for the consolidated business.
We plan to reinvest these AI cost savings into Base44 sales and marketing through the rest of the year as we raise our TROI threshold moderately in response to the structurally better margin profile of Base44. This increase reflects our expectation that demand for Base44 will remain elevated, enabling us to capture additional market share as the business continues to outperform, which remains our top priority.
We expect to offset this increased sales and marketing investment in Base44 with lower AI costs and decreased sales and marketing costs for core Wix in the second half of the year, in-line with seasonality and lapping the SuperBowl investments in the first half of the year. We expect R&D expenses to remain stable as the FX headwind from a strengthening Israeli Shekel offsets savings from our organizational realignment. As a result, we continue to expect non-GAAP operating margin for the consolidated basis to step up in the second half of the year when compared to the first half.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix's vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the 2025 acquisition of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.
For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related and restructuring expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters, and cash acquisition-related and restructuring expenses. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and retention payments that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our business. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow margin, free cash flow margin, excluding acquisition-related and restructuring costs and the impact of our repurchase program, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners, in effect in the last month of the period. Business Solutions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated as Business Solutions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Business Solutions MRR is calculated as the total monthly value of Business Solutions subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period. Business Solutions subscriptions include, but are not limited to, subscriptions such as Google Workspace, Email Marketing, and recurring paid ads.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "subject," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners to our various offerings, and generate new paid subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per paid subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments (such as Wix Harmony and/or our proprietary LLMs), as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product, as well as our Base44 offering; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence ("AI"), the legal and regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities; cybersecurity, privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools (including the impact on our business of users and potential users choosing to build their online presence using other AI products), and other risks associated with AI technologies; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or convertible notes pursuant to our repurchase program, or as required; our expectation that we will comply with the restrictions under our Credit Agreement; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation that we will efficiently and successfully manage cybersecurity risks and incidents; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, including as a result of elevated costs related to AI; our expectation with respect to future sales of our ordinary shares by directors, officers or large shareholders; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthi movement in Yemen and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners, large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2026. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
|Wix.com Ltd.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP
|(In thousands, except income per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues
|Creative Subscriptions
|-
|398,350
|-
|345,456
|-
|780,711
|-
|683,132
|Business Solutions
|164,708
|144,474
|323,518
|280,449
|563,058
|489,930
|1,104,229
|963,581
|Cost of Revenues
|Creative Subscriptions
|81,050
|54,131
|159,543
|110,198
|Business Solutions
|111,667
|99,209
|220,979
|194,934
|192,717
|153,340
|380,522
|305,132
|Gross Profit
|370,341
|336,590
|723,707
|658,449
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|175,685
|134,735
|353,903
|262,232
|Selling and marketing
|181,705
|113,155
|381,295
|224,718
|General and administrative
|44,641
|44,394
|89,919
|89,788
|Restructuring and other costs
|27,109
|-
|27,109
|-
|Total operating expenses
|429,140
|292,284
|852,226
|576,738
|Operating income (loss)
|(58,799
|-
|44,306
|(128,519
|-
|81,711
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(12,153
|-
|(38,377
|-
|7,205
|(32,545
|-
|Other income (expenses), net
|(49
|-
|123
|(26
|-
|187
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
|(71,001
|-
|6,052
|(121,340
|-
|49,353
|Income tax benefit (expenses)
|(4,409
|-
|51,651
|(10,642
|-
|42,116
|Loss from equity method investment
|950
|-
|1,843
|-
|Net income (loss)
|-
|(76,360
|-
|-
|57,703
|-
|(133,825
|-
|-
|91,469
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|-
|(1.78
|-
|-
|1.03
|-
|(2.70
|-
|-
|1.64
|Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
|42,965,089
|55,905,451
|49,626,355
|55,807,604
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|-
|(1.78
|-
|-
|0.98
|-
|(2.70
|-
|-
|1.55
|Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
|42,965,089
|59,650,008
|49,626,355
|60,017,802
|Wix.com Ltd.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|Period ended
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|262,776
|-
|311,356
|Restricted cash
|-
|5,520
|Short-term deposits
|355,265
|385,280
|Restricted deposits
|114
|222
|Marketable securities
|342,744
|483,859
|Trade receivables
|49,129
|41,525
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|93,833
|96,252
|Total current assets
|1,103,861
|1,324,014
|Long-Term Assets:
|Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
|58,552
|33,847
|Property and equipment, net
|109,533
|114,419
|Equity method investment
|3,719
|4,851
|Deferred tax asset
|98,669
|94,549
|Marketable securities
|-
|474,198
|Intangible assets, net
|27,765
|31,810
|Goodwill
|135,021
|135,021
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|312,415
|398,265
|Total long-term assets
|745,674
|1,286,960
|Total assets
|-
|1,849,535
|-
|2,610,974
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency
|Current Liabilities:
|Trade payables
|-
|76,738
|-
|74,811
|Employees and payroll accruals
|115,791
|110,526
|Deferred revenues
|784,794
|737,346
|Credit facility loans
|500,069
|-
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|278,283
|146,716
|Operating lease liabilities
|48,342
|43,262
|Total current liabilities
|1,804,017
|1,112,661
|Long Term Liabilities:
|Deferred revenues
|126,772
|116,991
|Deferred tax liability
|2,095
|3,923
|Convertible notes, net
|1,128,341
|1,125,769
|Other long-term liabilities
|167,322
|200,054
|Operating lease liabilities
|361,907
|417,578
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,786,437
|1,864,315
|Total liabilities
|3,590,454
|2,976,976
|Shareholders' Deficiency
|Ordinary shares
|63
|104
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,456,614
|2,067,407
|Treasury shares
|(3,223,538
|-
|(1,600,156
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|10,663
|17,539
|Accumulated deficit
|(984,721
|-
|(850,896
|-
|Total shareholders' deficiency
|(1,740,919
|-
|(366,002
|-
|Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
|-
|1,849,535
|-
|2,610,974
|Wix.com Ltd.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|-
|(76,360
|-
|-
|57,703
|-
|(133,825
|-
|-
|91,469
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|5,978
|6,099
|11,965
|12,236
|Amortization
|2,022
|1,246
|4,045
|2,707
|Share based compensation expenses
|53,372
|59,439
|110,318
|119,700
|Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|1,287
|795
|2,572
|1,589
|Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits
|38
|126
|53
|(98
|-
|Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term bank loan
|69
|-
|69
|-
|Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs
|19,246
|-
|19,246
|-
|Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
|(15,918
|-
|(24,409
|-
|(19,588
|-
|(20,852
|-
|Loss from equity method investment
|950
|-
|1,843
|-
|Remeasurement loss (gain) on marketable equity securities and investments in privately held companies
|2,374
|-
|1,674
|(42
|-
|Changes in deferred income taxes, net
|(3,435
|-
|(64,817
|-
|(5,012
|-
|(64,816
|-
|Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,764
|4,800
|12,221
|9,603
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
|25,133
|34,062
|23,038
|25,299
|Gain on foreign exchange, net
|(2,166
|-
|(3,832
|-
|(2,532
|-
|(5,838
|-
|Increase in trade receivables
|(895
|-
|(7,956
|-
|(7,604
|-
|(10,610
|-
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
|(25,775
|-
|(6,090
|-
|(47,178
|-
|52,241
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|(34,451
|-
|(12,581
|-
|1,401
|(21,919
|-
|Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
|5,643
|21,409
|967
|(42,739
|-
|Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues
|8,314
|26,211
|57,229
|70,573
|Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|84,372
|58,130
|103,188
|77,323
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|55,562
|150,335
|134,090
|295,826
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits
|160
|-
|30,170
|107,780
|Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits
|-
|-
|(100
|-
|(112,810
|-
|Proceeds from available-for-sale marketable debt securities
|-
|20,700
|635,360
|51,300
|Investment in trading marketable debt securities
|(194,734
|-
|(163,313
|-
|(227,276
|-
|(191,006
|-
|Proceed from trading marketable debt securities
|194,317
|162,525
|226,858
|190,217
|Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment
|(2,648
|-
|(2,265
|-
|(5,949
|-
|(4,894
|-
|Capitalization of internal use of software
|(272
|-
|(405
|-
|(526
|-
|(826
|-
|Proceeds from (investment in) other assets
|-
|(10,458
|-
|-
|(10,458
|-
|Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
|-
|(18,545
|-
|-
|(18,545
|-
|Proceed from realization of investments in privately held companies
|399
|-
|1,330
|417
|Purchases of investments in privately held companies
|(1,660
|-
|(2,358
|-
|(5,265
|-
|(3,108
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(4,438
|-
|(14,119
|-
|654,602
|8,067
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares
|225
|360
|26,522
|23,014
|Purchase of treasury shares
|-
|(100,000
|-
|-
|(300,000
|-
|Purchase of treasury shares under tender offer
|(1,623,100
|-
|-
|(1,623,438
|-
|-
|Proceeds from credit facility loan
|500,000
|-
|500,000
|-
|Proceeds from private placement (ordinary shares and warrants)
|-
|-
|260,000
|-
|Payment of issuance costs related to private placement
|(8,319
|-
|-
|(8,408
|-
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,131,194
|-
|(99,640
|-
|(845,324
|-
|(276,986
|-
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash
|2,166
|14,290
|2,532
|16,296
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(1,077,904
|-
|50,866
|(54,100
|-
|43,203
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period
|1,340,680
|653,276
|316,876
|660,939
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period
|-
|262,776
|-
|704,142
|-
|262,776
|-
|704,142
|Wix.com Ltd.
|KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Creative Subscriptions
|-
|398,350
|-
|345,456
|-
|780,711
|-
|683,132
|Business Solutions
|164,708
|144,474
|323,518
|280,449
|Total Revenues
|-
|563,058
|-
|489,930
|-
|1,104,229
|-
|963,581
|Creative Subscriptions
|-
|405,815
|-
|364,871
|-
|824,586
|-
|734,340
|Business Solutions
|163,314
|145,053
|329,535
|286,489
|Total Bookings
|-
|569,129
|-
|509,924
|-
|1,154,121
|-
|1,020,829
|Free Cash Flow
|-
|52,642
|-
|147,665
|-
|127,615
|-
|290,106
|Free Cash Flow excluding acquisition costs
|-
|61,176
|-
|147,665
|-
|173,428
|-
|290,106
|Total consolidated ARR
|-
|1,962,536
|-
|1,699,905
|-
|1,962,536
|-
|1,699,905
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues
|-
|563,058
|-
|489,930
|-
|1,104,229
|-
|963,581
|Change in deferred revenues
|8,314
|26,232
|57,229
|70,594
|Change in unbilled contractual obligations
|(2,243
|-
|(6,238
|-
|(7,337
|-
|(13,346
|-
|Bookings
|-
|569,129
|-
|509,924
|-
|1,154,121
|-
|1,020,829
|Y/Y growth
|12
|-
|13
|-
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Creative Subscriptions Revenues
|-
|398,350
|-
|345,456
|-
|780,711
|-
|683,132
|Change in deferred revenues
|9,708
|25,653
|51,212
|64,554
|Change in unbilled contractual obligations
|(2,243
|-
|(6,238
|-
|(7,337
|-
|(13,346
|-
|Creative Subscriptions Bookings
|-
|405,815
|-
|364,871
|-
|824,586
|-
|734,340
|Y/Y growth
|11
|-
|12
|-
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Business Solutions Revenues
|-
|164,708
|-
|144,474
|-
|323,518
|-
|280,449
|Change in deferred revenues
|(1,394
|-
|579
|6,017
|6,040
|Business Solutions Bookings
|-
|163,314
|-
|145,053
|-
|329,535
|-
|286,489
|Y/Y growth
|13
|-
|15
|-
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS
|(In millions)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Q1 Cohort revenues
|-
|40
|-
|21
|Q1 Change in deferred revenues
|35
|26
|Q1 Cohort Bookings
|-
|75
|-
|47
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Revenues
|-
|563,058
|-
|489,930
|FX impact on Q2/26 using Y/Y rates
|(3,656
|-
|-
|Revenues excluding FX impact
|-
|559,402
|-
|489,930
|Y/Y growth
|14
|-
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Bookings
|-
|569,129
|-
|509,924
|FX impact on Q2/26 using Y/Y rates
|(4,726
|-
|-
|Bookings excluding FX impact
|-
|564,403
|-
|509,924
|Y/Y growth
|11
|-
|Wix.com Ltd.
|TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(1) Share based compensation expenses:
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cost of revenues
|-
|3,042
|-
|3,472
|-
|6,314
|-
|6,792
|Research and development
|29,974
|32,098
|62,357
|63,589
|Selling and marketing
|8,050
|9,046
|16,296
|18,223
|General and administrative
|12,306
|14,823
|25,351
|31,096
|Total share based compensation expenses
|53,372
|59,439
|110,318
|119,700
|(2) Amortization
|2,034
|1,259
|4,069
|2,731
|(3) Acquisition related expenses
|41,059
|6,087
|78,967
|6,087
|(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|1,287
|795
|2,572
|1,589
|(5) Restructuring and other costs
|27,109
|-
|27,109
|-
|(6) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses
|52
|(938
|-
|669
|(239
|-
|(7) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments
|2,374
|-
|1,674
|(42
|-
|(8) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses
|16,911
|11,902
|17,690
|8,823
|(9) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments
|(546
|-
|-
|(385
|-
|-
|(10) Loss from equity method investment
|950
|-
|1,843
|-
|Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP
|-
|144,602
|-
|78,544
|-
|244,526
|-
|138,649
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Gross Profit
|-
|370,341
|-
|336,590
|-
|723,707
|-
|658,449
|Share based compensation expenses
|3,042
|3,472
|6,314
|6,792
|Acquisition related expenses
|23
|163
|44
|163
|Amortization
|1,455
|668
|2,910
|1,335
|Non GAAP Gross Profit
|-
|374,861
|-
|340,893
|-
|732,975
|-
|666,739
|Non GAAP Gross margin
|67
|-
|70
|-
|66
|-
|69
|-
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
|-
|317,300
|-
|291,325
|-
|621,168
|-
|572,934
|Share based compensation expenses
|2,152
|2,442
|4,464
|4,809
|Acquisition related expenses
|23
|163
|44
|163
|Amortization
|709
|-
|1,418
|-
|Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
|-
|320,184
|-
|293,930
|-
|627,094
|-
|577,906
|Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions
|80
|-
|85
|-
|80
|-
|85
|-
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Gross Profit - Business Solutions
|-
|53,041
|-
|45,265
|-
|102,539
|-
|85,515
|Share based compensation expenses
|890
|1,030
|1,850
|1,983
|Amortization
|746
|668
|1,492
|1,335
|Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions
|-
|54,677
|-
|46,963
|-
|105,881
|-
|88,833
|Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions
|33
|-
|33
|-
|33
|-
|32
|-
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating income (loss)
|-
|(58,799
|-
|-
|44,306
|-
|(128,519
|-
|-
|81,711
|Adjustments:
|Share based compensation expenses
|53,372
|59,439
|110,318
|119,700
|Amortization
|2,034
|1,259
|4,069
|2,731
|Impairment, restructuring and other charges
|27,109
|-
|27,109
|-
|Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses
|52
|(938
|-
|669
|(239
|-
|Acquisition related expenses
|41,059
|6,087
|78,967
|6,087
|Total adjustments
|123,626
|65,847
|221,132
|128,279
|Non GAAP operating income
|-
|64,827
|-
|110,153
|-
|92,613
|-
|209,990
|Non GAAP operating margin
|12
|-
|22
|-
|8
|-
|22
|-
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income (loss)
|-
|(76,360
|-
|-
|57,703
|-
|(133,825
|-
|-
|91,469
|Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments
|144,602
|78,544
|244,526
|138,649
|Non-GAAP net income
|-
|68,242
|-
|136,247
|-
|110,701
|-
|230,118
|Basic and diluted Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
|-
|1.59
|-
|2.44
|-
|2.23
|-
|4.12
|Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
|42,965,089
|55,905,451
|49,626,355
|55,807,604
|Basic Non GAAP net income per share
|-
|1.59
|-
|2.44
|-
|2.23
|-
|4.12
|Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share
|42,965,089
|55,905,451
|49,626,355
|55,807,604
|Diluted Non GAAP net income per share
|-
|1.39
|-
|2.28
|-
|1.97
|-
|3.83
|Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share
|49,271,012
|59,650,008
|56,152,980
|60,017,802
|Wix.com Ltd.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|-
|55,562
|-
|150,335
|-
|134,090
|-
|295,826
|Capital expenditures, net
|(2,920
|-
|(2,670
|-
|(6,475
|-
|(5,720
|-
|Free Cash Flow
|-
|52,642
|-
|147,665
|-
|127,615
|-
|290,106
|Restructuring and other costs
|8,534
|-
|8,534
|-
|Cash paid for acquisition-related costs
|-
|-
|37,279
|-
|Free Cash Flow excluding acquisition and restructuring costs
|-
|61,176
|-
|147,665
|-
|173,428
|-
|290,106