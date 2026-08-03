The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Financial Highlights:
- Second quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $57 million or $1.65 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable of $74 million, or $2.15 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million
- Renewables reports record second quarter pretax income of $65 million and adjusted pretax income of $88 million on record production, strong merchandising, and 45Z tax credits
- Agribusiness pretax and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $20 million on solid fertilizer performance
"Our second quarter results reflect continued outstanding performance in Renewables and year-over-year improvement in Agribusiness," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "Renewables delivered exceptional results driven by strong operational execution and solid merchandising performance. Our plants achieved record second quarter production while safely completing planned spring maintenance activities. The first quarter finalization of the Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) supported stronger commodity markets and created opportunities for our merchandising team, while our low-carbon strategy contributed
$24 million of 45Z tax credits in the quarter."
"Agribusiness delivered modest year-over-year improvement as our merchandising businesses benefited from periods of market volatility, and our fertilizer business performed well through the spring application season," added Krueger.
"We continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy. We are preparing for our previously announced debottlenecking project at our Clymers, Indiana, ethanol facility. We continue to pursue additional opportunities to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations to position our plants to maximize the value of 45Z tax credits, including the advancement of our Class VI well permit. We also expect Port of Houston's soybean meal export capabilities to be operational in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities across our businesses, particularly in the renewable fuels and feedstocks supply chains. Strong ethanol production, favorable export demand, growing adoption of low-carbon fuels, and continued progress on our strategic investments position us well to capitalize on evolving market opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders, " continued Krueger.
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q2 2026
Q2 2025
Variance
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Variance
Pretax Income
$ 67.3
$ 24.8
$ 42.5
$ 101.2
$ 28.0
$ 73.2
Pretax Income Attributable to the
70.0
15.9
54.1
107.7
14.1
93.6
Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the
92.6
15.0
77.6
137.0
18.2
118.8
Agribusiness1
20.3
16.8
3.5
38.2
16.7
21.5
Renewables1
88.4
9.6
78.8
127.9
25.0
102.9
Other1
(16.0)
(11.5)
(4.5)
(29.1)
(23.5)
(5.6)
Net Income Attributable to the Company
56.6
7.9
48.7
89.8
8.1
81.7
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the
73.6
8.4
65.2
111.7
12.4
99.3
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
1.65
0.23
1.42
2.62
0.24
2.38
Adjusted EPS1
2.15
0.24
1.91
3.26
0.36
2.90
EBITDA1
117.6
69.4
48.2
202.5
120.1
82.4
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 140.3
$ 65.2
$ 75.1
$ 231.8
$ 122.4
$ 109.4
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our strong earnings performance and cash flow generation enable us to continue investing in growth opportunities across the company," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to EBITDA remains well below our target of less than 2.5 times, and we believe our balance sheet provides the flexibility to support our growth strategy."
Cash provided by operating activities was $488 million and $299 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $113 million and $43 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $76 million, driven by ongoing investments in our facilities and strategic growth initiatives.
Second Quarter Segment Overview
Agribusiness Reports Improved Second Quarter on Better Fertilizer Margins
Agribusiness recorded pretax income and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $20 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $19 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $17 million in the second quarter of 2025.
The segment showed a modest improvement in a dynamic and challenging environment. Our fertilizer business led the improvement with higher margins on lower volumes. Our merchandising results also improved, driven by higher commodity prices and increased volatility early in the quarter, partially offset by fuel surcharges. Grain asset performance was comparable to the prior year.
We continue to monitor growing conditions and crop progress. Currently, the eastern corn belt has experienced favorable growing conditions, which could support harvest volumes and grain ownership opportunities this fall. Drier conditions in western production regions could pressure grain asset earnings; however, any resulting market dislocations and volatility should create additional merchandising opportunities. Above-average corn acreage should support demand for fall fertilizer applications, although grower economics could influence purchasing decisions. Our diversified agribusiness portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on both harvest-related opportunities and periods of increased market volatility during the second half of the year.
Agribusiness had adjusted second quarter EBITDA of $53 million, compared to $46 million in 2025.
Renewables Reports Record Second Quarter on Efficient Operations and Strong Demand
Renewables reported pretax income of $65 million and adjusted pretax income of $88 million in the second quarter. For the same period in 2025, the segment reported pretax income of $17 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $10 million.
Renewables had a record second quarter on efficient plant operations and improved margins. Strong ethanol export demand and healthy domestic consumption drove higher board crush margins year over year, partially offset by firmer corn basis levels. Second quarter results include $24 million of 45Z producer tax credits. Our merchandising businesses also delivered improved results, benefiting from market volatility surrounding the RVO announcement, resulting in higher distillers corn oil and RIN values.
Ethanol market fundamentals remain supportive as we anticipate continued strong demand, driven by increasing global blend rates and favorable domestic blending economics. Renewable feedstocks are also expected to benefit from healthy bio-based diesel demand and supportive renewable fuel markets.
Renewables had second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $103 million in 2026, compared to EBITDA of $30 million in 2025.
Income Taxes
The company recorded income tax expense of $13 million for the quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20% for the period. The rate was impacted by non-taxable 45Z income. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 14% - 18%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2026. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 0322872). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/kJeAWG3WqXo and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,097,660
$ 3,135,869
$ 5,724,926
$ 5,794,967
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
2,873,930
2,977,453
5,340,612
5,483,679
Gross profit
223,730
158,416
384,314
311,288
Operating, administrative and general expenses
173,774
134,589
318,438
280,343
Interest expense, net
15,642
11,495
32,480
24,591
Other income, net
33,023
12,503
67,833
21,694
Income before income taxes
67,337
24,835
101,229
28,048
Income tax provision
13,389
8,028
17,949
5,910
Net income
53,948
16,807
83,280
22,138
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,615)
8,950
(6,471)
13,997
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 56,563
$ 7,857
$ 89,751
$ 8,141
Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
Basic earnings:
$ 1.66
$ 0.23
$ 2.64
$ 0.24
Diluted earnings:
$ 1.65
$ 0.23
$ 2.62
$ 0.24
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
June 30, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 66,549
$ 98,283
$ 350,970
Accounts receivable, net
755,217
652,472
783,892
Inventories
961,002
1,365,121
771,868
Commodity derivative assets - current
152,333
135,466
147,937
Other current assets
146,684
125,067
120,780
Total current assets
2,081,785
2,376,409
2,175,447
Property, plant and equipment, net
979,618
939,500
883,985
Other assets, net
412,878
396,923
387,059
Total assets
$ 3,474,281
$ 3,712,832
$ 3,446,491
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 314,366
$ 249,420
$ 104,467
Trade and other payables
603,591
918,691
572,232
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
87,206
195,331
73,545
Commodity derivative liabilities - current
103,710
51,153
79,253
Current maturities of long-term debt
22,918
63,375
64,210
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
247,296
208,427
186,902
Total current liabilities
1,379,087
1,686,397
1,080,609
Long-term debt, less current maturities
563,481
560,016
578,464
Other long-term liabilities
174,127
176,184
176,908
Total liabilities
2,116,695
2,422,597
1,835,981
Total equity
1,357,586
1,290,235
1,610,510
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,474,281
$ 3,712,832
$ 3,446,491
The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2026
2025
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 83,280
$ 22,138
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
68,746
67,411
Other
29,068
10,311
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(132,491)
(23,396)
Inventories
402,049
521,356
Commodity derivatives
35,996
19,857
Other current and non-current assets
(14,683)
(31,730)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(377,718)
(636,646)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
94,247
(50,699)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(127,284)
(95,376)
Insurance proceeds
1,108
13,989
Other
2,919
5,680
Net cash used in investing activities
(123,257)
(75,707)
Financing Activities
Net proceeds (payments) under short-term lines of credit
65,443
(64,875)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
86,250
14,700
Payments of long-term debt
(122,982)
(16,645)
Value of shares withheld for taxes
(7,006)
(3,931)
Dividends paid
(13,640)
(13,367)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(5,685)
(159)
Common stock repurchased
(4,607)
(1,184)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
-
(1,547)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,227)
(87,008)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(497)
2,613
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(31,734)
(210,801)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
98,283
561,771
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 66,549
$ 350,970
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$ 53,948
$ 16,807
$ 83,280
$ 22,138
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,615)
8,950
(6,471)
13,997
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
56,563
7,857
89,751
8,141
Adjustments:
Legal settlement and related expenses
12,763
-
18,711
-
Asset impairment
15,661
-
15,661
-
Transaction related compensation
896
1,768
2,688
3,871
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(6,656)
(7,845)
(7,764)
(4,919)
Loss on investments
-
7,178
-
7,178
Severance expense
-
1,197
-
1,197
Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net
-
(3,190)
-
(3,190)
Income tax impact of adjustments1
(5,667)
1,400
(7,325)
143
Total adjusting items, net of tax
16,997
508
21,971
4,280
Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 73,560
$ 8,365
$ 111,722
$ 12,421
Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 1.65
$ 0.23
$ 2.62
$ 0.24
Impact on diluted earnings per share
$ 0.50
$ 0.01
$ 0.64
$ 0.12
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 2.15
$ 0.24
$ 3.26
$ 0.36
1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25%.
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Three months ended June 30, 2026
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,113,093
$ 984,567
$ -
$ 3,097,660
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
1,966,315
907,615
-
2,873,930
Gross profit
146,778
76,952
-
223,730
Operating, administrative and general expenses
122,098
34,099
17,577
173,774
Interest expense (income), net
13,330
2,341
(29)
15,642
Other income, net
8,520
24,469
34
33,023
Income (loss) before income taxes
19,870
64,981
(17,514)
67,337
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,615)
-
-
(2,615)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 22,485
$ 64,981
$ (17,514)
$ 69,952
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2
(2,184)
23,370
1,478
22,664
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
$ 20,301
$ 88,351
$ (16,036)
$ 92,616
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,414,827
$ 721,042
$ -
$ 3,135,869
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
2,282,765
694,688
-
2,977,453
Gross profit
132,062
26,354
-
158,416
Operating, administrative and general expenses
114,012
8,951
11,626
134,589
Interest expense (income), net
11,331
725
(561)
11,495
Other income (loss), net
12,180
746
(423)
12,503
Income (loss) before income taxes
18,899
17,424
(11,488)
24,835
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,171
7,779
-
8,950
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 17,728
$ 9,645
$ (11,488)
$ 15,885
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2
(892)
-
-
(892)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
$ 16,836
$ 9,645
$ (11,488)
$ 14,993
1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $3.3 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Six months ended June 30, 2026
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 4,033,060
$ 1,691,866
$ -
$ 5,724,926
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
3,752,376
1,588,236
-
5,340,612
Gross profit
280,684
103,630
-
384,314
Operating, administrative and general expenses
243,518
44,399
30,521
318,438
Interest expense, net
27,018
5,400
62
32,480
Other income (loss), net
17,127
50,741
(35)
67,833
Income (loss) before income taxes
27,275
104,572
(30,618)
101,229
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,471)
-
-
(6,471)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 33,746
$ 104,572
$ (30,618)
$ 107,700
Adjustments to income before income taxes2
4,448
23,370
1,478
29,296
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
$ 38,194
$ 127,942
$ (29,140)
$ 136,996
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 4,408,114
$ 1,386,853
$ -
$ 5,794,967
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
4,157,454
1,326,225
-
5,483,679
Gross profit
250,660
60,628
-
311,288
Operating, administrative and general expenses
238,501
18,734
23,108
280,343
Interest expense (income), net
24,157
1,423
(989)
24,591
Other income (loss), net
21,221
1,834
(1,361)
21,694
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,223
42,305
(23,480)
28,048
(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,351)
17,348
-
13,997
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1
$ 12,574
$ 24,957
$ (23,480)
$ 14,051
Adjustments to income before income taxes2
4,137
-
-
4,137
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
$ 16,711
$ 24,957
$ (23,480)
$ 18,188
1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $1.7 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Three months ended June 30, 2026
Net income (loss)
$ 19,870
$ 64,981
$ (30,903)
$ 53,948
Interest expense (income)
13,330
2,341
(29)
15,642
Tax provision
-
-
13,389
13,389
Depreciation and amortization
21,894
11,876
864
34,634
EBITDA
55,094
79,198
(16,679)
117,613
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Asset impairment
3,576
10,607
1,478
15,661
Legal settlement and related expenses
-
12,763
-
12,763
Transaction related compensation
896
-
-
896
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(6,656)
-
-
(6,656)
Total adjusting items
(2,184)
23,370
1,478
22,664
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 52,910
$ 102,568
$ (15,201)
$ 140,277
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Net income (loss)
$ 18,899
$ 17,424
$ (19,516)
$ 16,807
Interest expense (income)
11,331
725
(561)
11,495
Tax provision
-
-
8,028
8,028
Depreciation and amortization
20,399
12,018
654
33,071
EBITDA
50,629
30,167
(11,395)
69,401
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(11,162)
-
-
(11,162)
Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net
(3,190)
-
-
(3,190)
Loss on investments
7,178
-
-
7,178
Transaction related compensation
1,768
-
-
1,768
Severance expense
1,197
-
-
1,197
Total adjusting items
(4,209)
-
-
(4,209)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 46,420
$ 30,167
$ (11,395)
$ 65,192
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Agribusiness
Renewables
Other
Total
Six months ended June 30, 2026
Net income (loss)
$ 27,275
$ 104,572
$ (48,567)
$ 83,280
Interest expense
27,018
5,400
62
32,480
Tax provision
-
-
17,949
17,949
Depreciation and amortization
43,384
23,643
1,719
68,746
EBITDA
97,677
133,615
(28,837)
202,455
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Legal settlement and related expenses
5,948
12,763
-
18,711
Asset impairment
3,576
10,607
1,478
15,661
Transaction related compensation
2,688
-
-
2,688
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(7,764)
-
-
(7,764)
Total adjusting items
4,448
23,370
1,478
29,296
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 102,125
$ 156,985
$ (27,359)
$ 231,751
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Net income (loss)
$ 9,223
$ 42,305
$ (29,390)
$ 22,138
Interest expense (income)
24,157
1,423
(989)
24,591
Tax provision
-
-
5,910
5,910
Depreciation and amortization
42,084
23,909
1,418
67,411
EBITDA
75,464
67,637
(23,051)
120,050
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Loss on investments
7,178
-
-
7,178
Transaction related compensation
3,871
-
-
3,871
Severance expense
1,197
-
-
1,197
Insured inventory and property recoveries, net
(6,661)
-
-
(6,661)
Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net
(3,190)
-
-
(3,190)
Total adjusting items
2,395
-
-
2,395
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 77,859
$ 67,637
$ (23,051)
$ 122,445
The Andersons, Inc.
Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
(in thousands)
September
December
March 31,
June 30, 2026
Net income
$ 26,071
$ 71,092
$ 29,332
$ 53,948
$ 180,443
Interest expense
10,478
12,090
16,838
15,642
55,048
Tax provision (benefit)
(228)
16,486
4,560
13,389
34,207
Depreciation and amortization
32,647
33,265
34,112
34,634
134,658
EBITDA
68,968
132,933
84,842
117,613
404,356
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Asset impairment
13,698
-
-
15,661
29,359
Legal settlement and related expenses
-
-
5,948
12,763
18,711
Transaction related compensation
1,712
1,879
1,792
896
6,279
Acquisition costs
5,927
-
-
-
5,927
Severance expense
-
1,480
-
-
1,480
Pension settlement
1,448
-
-
-
1,448
Insured inventory and property recoveries,
(11,887)
(72)
(1,108)
(6,656)
(19,723)
(Gain) loss on sales of assets businesses, net
(1,567)
310
-
-
(1,257)
Total adjusting items
9,331
3,597
6,632
22,664
42,224
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 78,299
$ 136,530
$ 91,474
$ 140,277
$ 446,580
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
September
December
March 31,
June 30,
Net income
$ 51,461
$ 54,104
$ 5,331
$ 16,807
$ 127,703
Interest expense
8,361
10,266
13,096
11,495
43,218
Tax provision (benefit)
10,731
13,146
(2,118)
8,028
29,787
Depreciation and amortization
30,408
36,178
34,340
33,071
133,997
EBITDA
100,961
113,694
50,649
69,401
334,705
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Loss on investments
-
1,535
-
7,178
8,713
Transaction related compensation
1,668
2,536
2,103
1,768
8,075
Acquisition costs
-
3,193
-
-
3,193
Severance expense
-
-
-
1,197
1,197
Insured inventory and property (recoveries)
(5,204)
(4,446)
4,502
(11,162)
(16,310)
Gain on sales of assets businesses, net
-
-
-
(3,190)
(3,190)
Total adjusting items
(3,536)
2,818
6,605
(4,209)
1,678
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 97,425
$ 116,512
$ 57,254
$ 65,192
$ 336,383
The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 487,922
$ 299,321
$ 94,247
$ (50,699)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(11,949)
29,872
(132,491)
(23,396)
Inventories
437,035
482,825
402,049
521,356
Commodity derivatives
49,231
18,781
35,996
19,857
Other current and non-current assets
7,852
(23,172)
(14,683)
(31,730)
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(107,196)
(251,871)
(377,718)
(636,646)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
374,973
256,435
(86,847)
(150,559)
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 112,949
$ 42,886
$ 181,094
$ 99,860
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.