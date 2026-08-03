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WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 10:37
93,98 Euro
+0,53 % +0,50
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,7895,2610:58
94,1295,0510:58
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 22:15 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on October 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2026.

Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 92 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_v1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.