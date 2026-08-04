DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL 04-Aug-2026 / 10:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. - 13400 Aubagne, France DECLARATION RELATIVE TO THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS MAKING UP THE ISSUED CAPITAL Article L 233-8-II of the Code of commerce and article 223-6 of the general regulations of the AMF Designation of issuer SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA CS 91051 Z. I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques 13400 Aubagne Date of Total number of shares making up Total number of theoretical voting rights Total number of net information the issued capital including treasury shares voting rights July 31, 2026 97,330,405 164,770,933 164,721,373

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260731_SSB_IR_Declaration voting rights_en

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext DIM Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2376946 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2376946 04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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August 04, 2026 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)