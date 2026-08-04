Medtronic: What Everyone Should Know About Brain Health and Stroke

Learn the warning signs of stroke and how new technologies are transforming neurovascular?care.?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Medtronic - ??Your brain controls everything from how you move and speak to how you think, remember, and experience the world. But when blood flow is disrupted, the impact can be immediate and life changing. Conditions such as stroke and aneurysm affect millions of people each year, yet many still don't recognize the warning signs, understand risk factors, or realize how dramatically technology is transforming treatment options.??

?In this conversation?from?our Health Care Untapped? series,? Linnea Burman, SVP and President of Neurovascular at Medtronic, joins neurosurgeon and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Arthur to explore the future of neurovascular care. From minimally invasive procedures to advances in imaging and artificial intelligence, they explore how innovation is reshaping neurovascular treatment - and why faster diagnosis and treatment can make all the difference.?

?This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Linnea Burman: When you tell someone?you're?a neurosurgeon, what's the first question you're typically asked??

Dr. Adam Arthur?: "Are you for real?" Seriously. I think a lot of people understand that the brain is fascinating and that we know so little about it. There's fascination about what it's like to operate on the brain. Specifically: How do you do that? How do you get there??

?Burman: I think that would probably fascinate a lot of people. How do you access the brain??

Dr. Arthur: We still do open brain surgery, which is at least 7,000 years old, where we make an incision and use a saw and drill to open the skull and operate?with a microscope. But in neurovascular care today, we also have minimally invasive approaches that allow us to access the brain without opening the skull - through small punctures in the wrist or leg arteries using advanced imaging techniques. Patients often experience less pain, less inconvenience, and shorter hospital stays.?

?Burman: How has the transition from open surgery to minimally invasive procedures changed over your career??

Dr. Arthur: It's been massive. When I started training, neurovascular procedures were mainly used for imaging. Then they became important in treating aneurysms, and later there was a huge revolution in treating ischemic stroke?by removing blood clots blocking blood flow to the brain. Now we're exploring treatments for additional conditions like chronic subdural hematoma and potentially even refractory migraine.?

Burman: Most people have heard of stroke, but can you explain conditions like aneurysms and chronic subdural hematomas??

Dr. Arthur: You can think of arteries as hoses that bring blood to the brain. An aneurysm is essentially a weak spot on that hose, like a water balloon forming on the side. Many aneurysms never rupture, but when they do, it can be devastating. A chronic subdural hematoma occurs when blood accumulates between the brain and skull, often related to aging and sometimes small trauma.?

?Burman: How do lifestyle factors impact brain and neurovascular health??

Dr. Arthur: I like to call sleep, diet, and exercise the "holy trinity" of lifestyle. Those three things have a tremendous impact on the likelihood of stroke or aneurysm. Nicotine is certainly harmful as well. You can still experience these conditions while living a healthy lifestyle, but it's?important to prioritize rest, recovery, good nutrition, and staying active.?

?Burman: When someone is having a stroke, what is actually happening in the brain??

Dr. Arthur: With ischemic stroke, there's a blockage in an artery delivering oxygen and blood to the brain. Patients may experience facial drooping, slurred speech, or weakness in the arms.?The key is restoring blood flow quickly because once brain tissue is lost, it doesn't grow back. Patients may lose as many as 2 million neurons per minute during a stroke.?

?Burman: I think many people?know that a stroke can be disabling. How much time do patients really have??

Dr. Arthur: Time is critical. There's an area of brain tissue that dies quickly, but there's also surrounding tissue, what we call the penumbra, that's still salvageable if blood flow is restored fast enough. If you notice problems with speech, movement, or facial drooping,?it's important to seek medical attention immediately.?

?Burman: Globally, how many people experience a stroke each year??

Dr. Arthur: About 12 million people every year. Because stroke symptoms can vary and patients?can't always communicate what they're experiencing, there's a tremendous opportunity to reduce disability through awareness and faster intervention.?

Burman: Stroke is only the third leading cause of death, but it's the leading cause of disability. The impact extends beyond the patient to families and caregivers who often need to step in and provide long-term support.?

?Burman: True or false: Stroke can affect women differently than men.?

Dr. Arthur: True. Women are less likely to receive timely care and more likely to experience poor outcomes. We still have work to do in understanding why and improving systems of care.?

?Burman: Can strokes only happen to older adults??

Dr. Arthur: False. Stroke can affect people of all ages, including children.?

?Burman: What's a symptom many people don't realize is connected to the brain??

Dr. Arthur: Whooshing sounds in the ear, medically known as pulsatile tinnitus. Some people experience it so severely that it interferes with daily life, and in some cases, it's linked to neurovascular conditions that can be treated?.

?Burman: There's a lot of conversation around AI right now. How is AI impacting neurovascular care??

Dr. Arthur: AI is helping us identify patients who need intervention faster and helping improve the safety and effectiveness of devices used in the brain.?

?Burman: As a health tech leader, where do you see technology taking neurovascular care??

Dr. Arthur: I'm excited about how we're using clinical study data, imaging, and machine learning to better understand device performance in patient anatomy over time. It's helping us design better devices and predict performance with greater confidence.?

?Burman: How do you balance innovation with safety when working so closely to the brain??

Dr. Arthur: Every innovation must be carefully tested through multiple models and ongoing clinical research to ensure solutions are as effective and safe as possible for patients.?

?Burman: If I were diagnosed with one of these conditions, what questions should I ask my physician??

Dr. Arthur: Ask how the technology has been tested and whether your unique medical situation presents any specific considerations. I also think it's valuable to ask your doctor: "If you were the patient, what option would you choose?"

Watch the Health Tech Untapped video here, and learn more here.

Linnea Burman is a leader in neurovascular health and healthcare technology at Medtronic.? Her work focuses on advancing innovation in stroke care, neurovascular therapies, and technologies that support better patient outcomes worldwide.?

?Dr. Adam Arthur has more than 20 years of experience specializing in neurovascular and minimally invasive brain procedures.? Arthur is Chief Medical Officer for Medtronic Neurovascular and a past chair of neurosurgery at University of Tennessee Health Science Center.? He?currently?practices?at?the Semmes?Murphey Clinic in?Memphis, Tennessee, and?is?the principal investigator on?multiple?multicenter international clinical?trials.?

Published on June 16, 2026

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/what-everyone-should-know-about-brain-health-and-stroke-1201159