MilliporeSigma: From Bench to Breakthrough: Empowering the Next Generation of Science Communicators

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / The 30th annual American Chemical Society Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference gathered educators, students, and industry professionals in San Antonio with a shared goal: advancing sustainability in chemistry and reducing the environmental impact of science. As a champion of both efforts, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, supported the conference as a sponsor, with experts contributing to and leading sessions. Company experts also shared practical insights on the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry and related sustainability topics.

This included a focus on science communication, helping attendees understand why it matters and how to do it effectively. Supporting the annual student and postdoc workshop, Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability & Social Business Innovation at MilliporeSigma, shared insights shaped by more than 20 years of experience in science communication and sustainability, to nearly 100 attendees.

In the first session, "From Bench to Breakthrough: The Art and Science of Communicating Chemistry," Whitford and workshop participants explored the fundamentals of effective science communication, analyzed real-world case studies and practiced their skills through mock media interviews. In the second session, "Crafting an Authentic, Credible and Standout (ACS) Personal Brand as a Research Chemist," Whitford examined MilliporeSigma's branding evolution, how the organization externally reframed sustainability as a business strategy, helped attendees identify their own personal brands and conducted an exercise to update their LinkedIn profiles.

Photo Credit: Chad Isaiah

Throughout both sessions, Whitford emphasized why communication is more important than ever in science: if scientific discoveries are not communicated effectively, they may not be understood, delaying action and impact. Through a mix of educational and hands-on activities, attendees left better equipped to serve as advocates for science and Green Chemistry.

To explore how MilliporeSigma is advancing sustainability across the life science industry, visit the company's Sustainability and Social Business Innovation webpage.

Photo Credit: Chad Isaiah

Find more stories and multimedia from MilliporeSigma at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-bench-to-breakthrough-empowering-the-next-generation-of-science-1201160