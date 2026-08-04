DP World Accelerates Port Decarbonization in Chile With New Electric Fleet and Charging Infrastructure

San Antonio becomes the first port terminal in central Chile to deploy fully electric internal transfer vehicles supported by a dedicated on-site charging station

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / DP World is expanding the electrification of its port operations in Chile with the introduction of seven 100% electric Internal Transfer Vehicles (ITVs) and a dedicated charging station at its terminal in San Antonio.

The US$1.5 million investment makes San Antonio the first port terminal in central Chile to operate electric ITVs and supports DP World's long-term transition from diesel-powered equipment to electric alternatives.

The new vehicles will handle approximately 12% of all container yard movements at the terminal while reducing emissions by around 329 tonnes of CO2 and eliminating up to 120,000 litres of diesel consumption each year.

Advancing Port Decarbonization at Scale

The initiative is supported by a new on-site charging station featuring a 300kW fast charger with two charging connections, enabling vehicles to recharge from 20% to 80% battery capacity in approximately one hour when both connections are in use. The infrastructure also improves equipment availability while reducing operating costs, noise, and maintenance requirements.

The charging station will be powered by 100% renewable electricity. Since 2021, DP World's operations in San Antonio have operated entirely on renewable energy, contributing to a reduction of more than 50% in the terminal's CO2 emissions over the past four years-equivalent to planting approximately 170,000 trees or removing more than 4,700 combustion-engine vehicles from the road over the same period.

San Antonio now joins DP World's South Pier terminal in Callao, Peru, as the company's second port terminal in the Americas to operate a dedicated electric charging station. Following the introduction of Latin America's first charging station for electric terminal trucks in Callao, DP World is also constructing a dedicated charging station at its port terminal in Caucedo, Dominican Republic, as it expands fleet electrification in the region.

Scaling Electrification Across Chile

The milestone also builds on DP World's wider decarbonization efforts across Chile. Earlier this year, the company introduced Chile's first fully electric container Reach Stacker at its multipurpose terminal in Lirquén, which is set to eliminate approximately 60,000 litres of diesel and preventing around 160,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions annually.

In Chile and across its global network, DP World continues to invest in fleet electrification, renewable energy, and low-carbon infrastructure as part of its decarbonization strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, demonstrating how ports can reduce emissions while supporting the efficient movement of global trade.

Discover more about DP World's Decarbonization Strategy here.

New Electric Internal Transfer Vehicles at San Antonio Terminal, Chile

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-accelerates-port-decarbonization-in-chile-with-new-elec-1201174