DP World: When Every Shipment Matters: How Logistics Helped Deliver Humanitarian Relief to Earthquake-Affected Communities in Venezuela

DP World partners with organizations across the Dominican Republic to move more than 27 tons of emergency aid to families recovering from the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Humanitarian aid is loaded onto a cargo aircraft at Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana before departing for Caracas as part of a collaborative relief effort supporting communities affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela.

When disaster strikes, the speed of recovery often depends on something people rarely think about: logistics.

In the aftermath of the recent earthquakes in Venezuela, communities urgently needed medical supplies, food, infant care products, and other essentials. Meeting that need required more than generous donations - it required the infrastructure, coordination, and partnerships to move critical aid quickly to the people who needed it most.

That's why DP World joined forces with UniWorld Air Cargo, Grupo Velutini, and Athiopica to help transport more than 27 tons of humanitarian supplies from the Dominican Republic to Venezuela, demonstrating how logistics expertise can help communities recover when every hour counts.

Logistics That Support Communities in Times of Crisis

Working together, the four organizations completed two humanitarian relief flights carrying essential supplies from Punta Cana to Caracas. The shipments included medical equipment, medicine, infant care products, hydration beverages, canned food, rescue supplies, and other critical items identified as urgent following the disaster.

The operation was coordinated through Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana, the joint logistics platform developed by DP World and Grupo Puntacana. The hub managed logistics planning, cargo processing, and operational support to facilitate the efficient movement of relief supplies.

Meanwhile, Grupo Velutini, in coordination with Athiopica, managed the collection, sorting, and consolidation of donated goods, while UniWorld Air Cargo provided the aircraft capacity needed to transport the shipments to Venezuela. Together, the organizations demonstrated how integrated logistics networks can be mobilized to support humanitarian response when communities need them most.

The Power of Partnership

Disaster response depends on organizations working together - combining expertise, resources, and capabilities to reach affected communities as quickly as possible.

For DP World, contributing logistics expertise is one way the company can help strengthen humanitarian efforts when every hour counts.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: "At DP World, we believe logistics is about more than moving cargo - it is about connecting people and supporting communities, particularly when it matters most. By working alongside our partners, we were able to leverage our infrastructure and operational expertise to help deliver critical humanitarian supplies quickly and efficiently to those affected by this disaster."

"This initiative reflects the power of collaboration across business sectors. We are grateful to UniWorld Air Cargo, Grupo Velutini, and Athiopica for joining us in making this humanitarian operation possible and demonstrating what can be achieved when organizations work together with a shared purpose," added Martinez.

That shared commitment was echoed by the organization's partners.

Luis Emilio Velutini, CEO of Grupo Velutini, said: "For Grupo Velutini, it was essential to rise to the occasion during such a difficult time for Venezuela. We established BlueMall as a collection center and became fully involved in every stage of the operation: collection, sorting, repackaging, and preparing the shipments. This effort was only possible thanks to the dedication of dozens of volunteers and the work of Athiopica, which ensured that the aid reached those who needed it most. We are proud to see what can be achieved when all partners come together around a cause that matters to all of us."

Romen González, CEO of UniWorld Air Cargo, said: "At UniWorld Air Cargo, we believe that air cargo has a purpose that goes beyond transportation. When communities face emergencies, it is our responsibility to put our operational capabilities at the service of those who need them most. Contributing to the delivery of this humanitarian aid to Venezuela is a commitment we embraced with a deep sense of responsibility and humanity."

Building Community Resilience Beyond the Supply Chain

Whether facilitating global trade or responding to humanitarian emergencies, logistics has the power to connect people with what they need - especially during moments of crisis.

The relief effort in Venezuela reflects DP World's broader commitment to supporting the resilience of the communities where it operates. Across Latin America, the company continues to invest in initiatives that help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from unexpected challenges.

Earlier this year, for example, DP World established a US$2 million housing fund to help employees in Lirquén, Chile rebuild permanent homes after devastating wildfires destroyed their communities. Combined with ongoing investments in community wellbeing and sustainable development across the region, these efforts reflect a simple belief: the role of logistics extends far beyond moving cargo.

By working alongside partners with a shared purpose, DP World is helping ensure supply chains can serve not only commerce, but also communities - delivering essential support when it matters most and helping build resilience long after the immediate crisis has passed.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

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Spokesperson: DP World

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/when-every-shipment-matters-how-logistics-helped-deliver-humanit-1198784