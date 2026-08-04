Subaru of America: Subaru Volunteers Assemble 1,000 Appreciation Kits for Cooper Nurses and Donate $35,000 to the Cooper Foundation

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) today announced a $35,000 donation to The Cooper Foundation. This is Subaru's fifth consecutive annual gift supporting Camden-based patients. The Subaru team also assembled 1,000 appreciation kits for nurses at Cooper University Health Care as part of its Subaru Loves to Care initiative and its ongoing commitment to the automaker's hometown of Camden.

More than 70 Subaru employees volunteered their time to assemble the appreciation kits, each filled with thoughtful items and handwritten notes recognizing the compassion, dedication, and exceptional care Cooper nurses provide every day. Representatives from Subaru personally delivered the kits during a special event honoring Cooper nurses for their unwavering commitment to patients and families.

Along with the $35,000 donation to The Cooper Foundation, Subaru volunteers also assembled 1,000 personalized thank-you kits for nurses and staff at Cooper University Health Care. The kits were delivered as a show of gratitude for the hard work they put forth each day.

In addition to the appreciation kits, Subaru presented a $35,000 check to The Cooper Foundation, increasing its annual contribution to help address rising costs and expand access to essential care for patients served by Cooper. The funding will provide durable medical equipment-including blood pressure monitors, glucometers, scales, wheelchairs, walkers, and canes-to patients managing chronic health conditions at home, while also supporting transportation assistance to help Camden residents get to and from medical appointments.

Subaru's partnership with Cooper continues to transform access to care for Camden residents facing financial and transportation barriers. During the past year, Subaru's support helped nearly 1,000 uninsured and underinsured residents receive essential health-related assistance, including more than 1,500 units of durable medical equipment, more than 37,300 individual medical supplies, and more than 1,100 rides to medical appointments. Together, Subaru and Cooper are helping ensure patients can safely recover at home, manage chronic conditions, and access the care they need-regardless of the barriers they face.

"Subaru has become one of The Cooper Foundation's most valued community partners because they understand that improving individuals' health extends far beyond the walls of a hospital. Their continued investment-and the generosity of their employees-helps ensure more patients can access the care they need while recognizing the extraordinary professionals who deliver it every day. Partnerships like this create lasting impact for the communities we are privileged to serve," said Philip A. Norcross, Esq., chairman of The Cooper Foundation Board.

"At Subaru, we believe being a good neighbor means investing in the people and communities that surround us. Through Subaru Loves to Care, we're proud to recognize the extraordinary compassion of Cooper's nurses while continuing to help patients access care. Whether it's providing transportation, essential medical equipment, or simply reminding health care workers how much they're appreciated, we're honored to stand alongside Cooper in making a meaningful difference throughout Camden," said Erica McLeod, corporate social responsibility manager, Subaru of America, Inc.

"Our nurses represent the very best of Cooper, bringing exceptional skill and compassion to patients and families every day. We are grateful to Subaru for recognizing Cooper's nurses' dedication and for their team's continued partnership in supporting the people who care for our community," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.

"Subaru's generous support helps remove everyday barriers patients face by providing transportation assistance and essential medical equipment, helping more people get the care they need, when they need it," said Kevin M. O'Dowd, JD, co-CEO of Cooper University Health Care.

Subaru has been a steadfast supporter of Cooper and the Camden community through charitable giving, volunteerism, and its Subaru Loves to Care initiative. In addition to supporting patient transportation and durable medical equipment, Subaru has donated emergency vehicles to Cooper EMS, supported Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, partnered with The Cooper Foundation's Pink Roses & Teal Magnolias event benefiting women's cancer programs, and recognized Cooper team members through annual appreciation initiatives.

The continued partnership between Subaru and Cooper reflects a shared commitment to improving access to care, supporting health care professionals, and strengthening the health and well-being of the Camden community.

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About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The Cooper Foundation

The Cooper Foundation supports Cooper University Health Care by inspiring philanthropic investment to advance patient care, research, education, and community programs. Through the generosity of donors and partners, the Foundation is helping shape the future of health care in South Jersey.

Learn more by following The Cooper Foundation on social media. Facebook¦Instagram¦LinkedIn¦X¦TikTok¦YouTube ¦Flickr¦foundation.cooperhealth.org

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system affiliated with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Cooper, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, has revenues of more than $3 billion and an A+ credit rating from both S&P and Fitch Ratings.

Cooper has nearly 14,000 team members, including more than 2,200 nurses, more than 1,200 employed physicians representing 95 specialties and subspecialties, and more than 700 advanced practice providers.

Cooper operates MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper as well as three hospitals - its 663-bed flagship Cooper University Hospital in Camden, its 229-bed Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional in Cape May Court House, and Children's Regional Hospital in Camden.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden is the only Level 1 trauma center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. The hospital has been recognized as a top-performing regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals annual survey for six years.

More than 2.54 million patients visit Cooper's facilities annually. Cooper's ambulatory network encompasses three outpatient surgery centers, seven urgent care centers, a wound care center, and more than 130 physician, physical therapy, and radiology offices extending from the Delaware River to the New Jersey shore.

Cooper was named one of America's Best Large Employers for 2026 by Forbes, ranking among the top 200 in the nation. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

Contacts:

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

Wendy A. Marano

Cooper University Health Care

(856) 904-1688

marano-wendy@cooperhealth.edu

Alexie Constantinou

Cooper University Health Care

(609) 424-4102

constantinou-alexie@cooperhealth.edu

Subaru of America, Inc., as part of its Subaru Loves to Care initiative, donated $35,000 to The Cooper Foundation, its fifth consecutive annual gift supporting Camden-based patients. In support of the automaker's commitment to its hometown of Camden, the donation aims to provide access to vital medical equipment to Camden City residents and bolster essential services provided by Cooper University Health Care.

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-volunteers-assemble-1-000-appreciation-kits-for-cooper-nurses-a-1201164