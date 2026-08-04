

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - after a positive start thanks to encouraging earnings updates, upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and easing concerns about spending on AI-infrastructure, French stocks retreated on Tuesday with investors turning cautious amid a lack of data from the home front.



The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 8,669.69 earlier, was down 6.39 points or 0.07% at 8,607.43 a few minutes past noon.



STMicroelectronics climbed nearly 3% and Thales moved up 2.3%. Schneider Electric rallied 2% and ArcelorMittal gained 1.7%, while Airbus, Eurofins Scientific and Bureau Veritas gained 1.2%-1.3%.



Veolia Environment, Legrand, Euronext, Capgemini, TotalEnergies and Unibail Rodamco posted modest gains.



Kering drifted lower by about 2.7%. Michelin, Hermes International, Renault, L'Oreal, LVMH and Pernod Ricard lost 1.6%-2%. Carrefour, Societe Generale and Sanofi also dropped notably lower.



In economic news, France's state budget deficit widened to EUR 106.8 billion in January-June 2026 from EUR 100.4 billion in the same period last year, as higher spending outpaced revenue growth. General budget revenues increased 3.7% year-on-year to EUR 184.6 billion, while expenditures rose 5.4% to EUR 240.5 billion.



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