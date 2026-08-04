

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 157.96 against the U.S. dollar, from an early highs of 157.23.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 181.78, 212.32 and 194.97 from early highs of 181.01, 211.16 and 194.16, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 110.99, 92.78 and 112.52, from early highs of 110.10, 92.28 and 111.97, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the greenback, 184.00 against the euro, 216.00 against the pound, 198.00 against the franc, 112.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 114.00 against the loonie.



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