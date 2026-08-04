

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $354 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $3.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $4.558 billion from $4.253 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $354 Mln. vs. $391 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $4.558 Bln vs. $4.253 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.20 To $ 12.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.20 B To $ 18.40 B



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