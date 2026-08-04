

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order in the Oval Office establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission.



The commission, which is authorized by Executive Order 14415, will provide recommendations for improving the quality of life for military spouses by addressing common challenges, such as housing, employment, healthcare, childcare, education and 'just about everything else you can think of,' according to the president.



'America cannot have the strongest military in the world without the love and devotion of our remarkable military spouses, who make the extraordinary sacrifices for our country. . Many military spouses spend months separated from their loved ones, while our heroes are deployed overseas,' Trump said while surrounded by numerous military spouses who will serve in the commission.



He noted that military families also endure frequent moves and other unique challenges.



The commission will be chaired by the spouse of the secretary of war.



During brief remarks, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who attended the ceremony along with his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, explained that strong military families make for strong warfighters.



'If that warfighter knows that their family is good to go, they will go the extra mile, which is what our nation asks,' he said.



The executive order states that the spouses of various senior military leaders will serve as members, including the spouses of all service secretaries and the joint service chiefs.



As per the executive order, the new commission will be funded by the War Department, which will also provide administrative and technical support to the group.



The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law in July last year, allocated roughly $9 billion specifically for service member and military family quality-of-life initiatives and programs.



The commission will meet monthly at the White House.



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