

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.336 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.314 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 63.7% to $11.153 billion from $6.814 billion last year.



Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.336 Bln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $11.153 Bln vs. $6.814 Bln last year.



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