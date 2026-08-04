Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Theralase Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF) ("Theralase" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media") to provide digital investor marketing and communications services to the Company.

Global One Media is an arm's-length investor marketing firm headquartered in Singapore that specializes in digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Its services include strategic messaging, video production, social media communications and international distribution across investor-focused media channels.

Commencing August 1, 2026, Global One Media will assist Theralase with an investor awareness program designed to increase the Company's visibility and communicate its corporate, scientific and clinical developments to investors across North America, Europe and Asia.

Services may include social media management and distribution, digital distribution of Company news releases, content creation, executive interviews, podcasts, corporate video production, investor-focused media features, panel discussions and targeted digital advertising. All distributed materials concerning Theralase will be based on the Company's publicly disclosed information and will be subject to the Company's prior review and approval.

Under the agreement, Global One Media will receive a cash fee compensation of US$39,000 for a six-month term. Global One Media will not receive any securities as compensation.

To the Company's knowledge, neither Global One Media nor its principals currently have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of Theralase or any right or intention to acquire such an interest.

The engagement is subject to customary filings and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Roger DuMoulin-White, BSc, P.Eng, Pro.Dir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase, stated, "As Theralase continues to advance its clinical, regulatory and commercialization objectives, effectively communicating our progress to a broader international investor audience remains an important priority. Global One Media's digital communication capabilities and international investor network are expected to complement our existing investor relations activities and assist the Company in expanding its visibility across North America, Europe and Asia."

Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global One Media, stated, "Global One Media is delighted to be working with Theralase in expanding its investor relations communications internationally at such a critical tipping point in the Company's transformation to a stand-alone pharmaceutical company. Myself and our entire team look forward to working with the Theralase team in the pursuit of this goal."

About Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd.

Global One Media is an investor marketing firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Through strategic narrative development, video content and international distribution across its investor media network, Global One Media assists companies in communicating with retail, high-net-worth and institutional investor audiences across North America, Europe and Asia.

Additional information is available at www.globalonemedia.com.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.:

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include; but, are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. FLS may be identified by the use of the words "may", "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules; their drug formulations; preclinical research; clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its small molecule and drug formulations; access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations is available on terms that are commercially favourable to the Company or at all; the Company's small molecule and formulations may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical studies; the Company fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these FLS, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate as such FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the FLS.

Although the FLS contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these FLS.

All FLS are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such FLS.

For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out Investor Inquiries - Theralase Technologies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307868

Source: Theralase Technologies Inc.