PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell secures SEK 21 million DLR order for integrated Fuel-to-Power system

PowerCell Group has secured an order worth approximately SEK 21 million from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) for an integrated Fuel-to-Power system to be installed at DLR's maritime test facilities in Kiel, Germany.

PowerCell will deliver two Marine System 225 fuel cell systems, two methanol reformers, hydrogen buffer storage, gas mixing and integrated system control during the fourth quarter of 2026. Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2027.

The solution builds on PowerCell's proven M2Power platform, adapted to DLR's research environment. In this configuration, methanol is reformed into hydrogen before being converted into electricity by two Marine System 225 fuel cell systems. The project demonstrates how PowerCell's Fuel-to-Power architecture combines standardized industrial platforms with application-specific adaptation.

DLR will use the system to reproduce operational profiles for different vessel types, from steady-state operation to dynamic load cycles, generating operational knowledge that supports the deployment of fuel cell systems across maritime applications. The order forms part of the German zero4cruise project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, said:

"DLR is one of Europe's leading research organizations in maritime technology. This project builds on our proven M2Power platform while adapting the system to a specific customer application. It demonstrates how standardized industrial platforms can be combined with different fuel pathways to create application-specific energy solutions. The operational knowledge generated will support the deployment of integrated fuel cell systems across maritime applications from onboard propulsion and auxiliary power to port power."

Sören Ehlers, Institute Director at the DLR Institute of Maritime Technologies and Propulsion Systems:

"The test stand developed in zero4cruise represents a maritime operational environment, which enables us to investigate the possibility of testing the load profiles of different ship types in a maritime context. By performing testing at different stages, from steady-state operation to fully dynamic load cycles, we will improve our understanding and support our partners with this knowledge to facilitate implementation in the maritime sector."



The project combines PowerCell's fuel cell platform with methanol reforming technology supplied by MReformer.

Xavier Torres, Managing Director, MReformer comments:

"This project combines complementary technologies in one integrated system. Together with PowerCell and DLR, we will evaluate methanol reforming and PEM fuel cells under representative maritime operating conditions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as these solutions move toward broader commercial deployment."

For more information, please contact:

Richard Berkling

CEO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

E-post: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com



Media Relations

Mårten Wikforss

Phone: +46 31 720 26 20

E-post: marten.wikforss@me.com

About PowerCell

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.