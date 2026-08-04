Urban One, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE, referred to as, "Urban One," the "Company", "we", "our" and/or "us") today reported its results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net revenue was approximately $85.8 million, a decrease of 6.4% from the same period in 2025. The Company reported operating loss of approximately $11.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to operating loss of approximately $120.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Broadcast and digital operating income(1) was approximately $22.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.5 million from the same period in 2025. Net loss was approximately $7.1 million or $(1.58) per share (basic) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net loss of $77.9 million or $(17.41)(a) per share (basic) for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was approximately $11.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $14.0 million for the same period in 2025.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "We saw some sequential improvement in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, with lower rates of revenue decline. Cable Television was down 7.4%, Digital was down 8.4%, Radio was down 3.9%, and Reach Media dropped by 10.6%. In Radio, our Miller Kaplan local Radio revenues were down 10.1% year-over-year vs. the market down 7.8%; and national was down 1.5% vs. the market down 4.6%. Including local digital, second quarter Radio revenue was down 4.9%. We did approximately $1.4 million in gross political advertising in the second quarter. Radio third quarter is pacing down 2.8%. We remain in a turnaround situation at Reach Media, where we continue to be impacted by a weak marketplace, key client attrition and sales team re-building. We continue to closely manage cash flows from operations, with concerted efforts to collect receivables and manage discretionary vendor spend. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately $23.5 million of its 2031 Second Lien Notes at a weighted average price of approximately 42.0% of par. Year-to-date, that is a total reduction in long-term debt of $60.2 million for an annual interest savings of $4.6 million and an increase in short-term debt of $10.0 million. During the quarter we completed the disposition of WLNK and WMXG in Charlotte. Our revised Adjusted EBITDA(2) guide for 2026 is now in the mid-fifty-million dollar range, given the realities of the current marketplace."



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data)

(In thousands, except share data) NET REVENUE $ 85,757

$ 91,631

$ 163,408

$ 183,866 OPERATING EXPENSES













Programming and technical, excluding stock-based

compensation 29,774

28,647

59,779

59,245 Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-

based compensation 45,201

49,493

88,684

99,598 Stock-based compensation 1,680

574

1,881

1,250 Depreciation and amortization 6,184

3,523

12,361

5,838 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-

lived assets 14,157

130,078

14,157

136,521 Total operating expenses 96,996

212,315

176,862

302,452 Operating loss (11,239)

(120,684)

(13,454)

(118,586) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME -

616

8

1,582 INTEREST EXPENSE (2,070)

(9,704)

(6,477)

(20,628) GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS 4,671

-

4,671

- GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT -

30,297

2,080

41,884 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET (43)

124

(51)

316 Loss before benefit from income taxes (8,681)

(99,351)

(13,223)

(95,432) BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES 1,703

21,382

3,144

5,724 NET LOSS (6,978)

(77,969)

(10,079)

(89,708) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS 95

(67)

73

(64) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ (7,073)

$ (77,902)

$ (10,152)

$ (89,644)















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic(3, a) 4,470,542

4,473,831

4,460,275

4,476,828 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted(4, a) 4,470,542

4,473,831

4,460,275

4,476,828

(a) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of basic and diluted net loss to common stockholders per share have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split that occurred on January 22, 2026.

Detailed segment data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 is presented in the following tables:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 85,757

$ 35,276

$ 4,754

$ 9,397

$ 37,121

$ (791) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 29,774

10,910

3,203

3,127

12,704

(170) Sales and marketing 24,982

11,641

1,905

5,858

5,913

(335) General and administrative 20,219

6,724

673

514

4,299

8,009 Add back:





















Severance-related costs 85

51

-

10

-

24 Other costs 856

236

-

-

-

620 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 11,723

$ 6,288

$ (1,027)

$ (92)

$ 14,205

$ (7,651)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 91,631

$ 36,693

$ 5,315

$ 10,254

$ 40,070

$ (701) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 28,647

9,993

3,178

3,267

12,372

(163) Sales and marketing 28,310

13,389

3,053

6,572

5,831

(535) General and administrative 21,183

6,373

735

561

3,811

9,703 Add back:





















Other costs 469

-

-

-

-

469 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 13,960

$ 6,938

$ (1,651)

$ (146)

$ 18,056

$ (9,237)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 163,408

$ 65,811

$ 9,614

$ 16,185

$ 73,154

$ (1,356) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 59,779

22,516

6,286

6,168

25,150

(341) Sales and marketing 48,798

22,159

3,546

10,486

13,317

(710) General and administrative 39,886

13,365

1,409

1,001

7,538

16,573 Add back:





















Severance-related costs 219

99

72

16

-

32 Other costs 1,215

237

-

-

-

978 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 16,379

$ 8,107

$ (1,555)

$ (1,454)

$ 27,149

$ (15,868)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

























Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 183,866

$ 69,303

$ 11,168

$ 20,466

$ 84,263

$ (1,334) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 59,245

21,286

6,546

6,454

25,281

(322) Sales and marketing 57,386

24,935

5,178

13,359

14,927

(1,013) General and administrative 42,212

13,423

1,761

745

7,406

18,877 Add back/(deduct):





















Severance-related costs 219

77

114

3

(1)

26 Other costs 1,575

50

1

1

-

1,523 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 26,817

$ 9,786

$ (2,202)

$ (88)

$ 36,648

$ (17,327)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (In thousands, except per share

data)

(In thousands, except per share

data) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic)(a) $ (1.58)

$ (17.41)

$ (2.28)

$ (20.02) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted)(a) $ (1.58)

$ (17.41)

$ (2.28)

$ (20.02)















Broadcast and digital operating income(1) $ 22,152

$ 25,664

$ 37,016

$ 48,680 Broadcast and digital operating income(1) reconciliation:













Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,073)

$ (77,902)

$ (10,152)

$ (89,644) Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital

operating income items included in net loss:













Interest and investment income -

(616)

(8)

(1,582) Interest expense 2,070

9,704

6,477

20,628 Benefit from income taxes (1,703)

(21,382)

(3,144)

(5,724) Corporate selling, general and administrative

expenses(b) 11,370

12,173

22,071

23,657 Stock-based compensation 1,680

574

1,881

1,250 Gain on sale of business (4,671)

-

(4,671)

- Gain on retirement of debt -

(30,297)

(2,080)

(41,884) Other expense (income), net 43

(124)

51

(316) Depreciation and amortization 6,184

3,523

12,361

5,838 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests 95

(67)

73

(64) Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-

lived assets 14,157

130,078

14,157

136,521 Broadcast and digital operating income(1) $ 22,152

$ 25,664

$ 37,016

$ 48,680















Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 11,723

$ 13,960

$ 16,379

$ 26,817 Adjusted EBITDA(2) reconciliation:













Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (7,073)

$ (77,902)

$ (10,152)

$ (89,644) Interest and investment income -

(616)

(8)

(1,582) Interest expense 2,070

9,704

6,477

20,628 Benefit from income taxes (1,703)

(21,382)

(3,144)

(5,724) Depreciation and amortization 6,184

3,523

12,361

5,838 EBITDA(2) (522)

(86,673)

5,534

(70,484) Stock-based compensation 1,680

574

1,881

1,250 Gain on sale of business (4,671)

-

(4,671)

- Gain on retirement of debt -

(30,297)

(2,080)

(41,884) Other expense (income), net 43

(124)

51

(316) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

interests 95

(67)

73

(64) Corporate costs(c) 856

362

1,215

1,109 Severance-related costs 85

-

219

219 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-

lived assets 14,157

130,078

14,157

136,521 Loss from ceased non-core businesses initiatives -

107

-

466 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 11,723

$ 13,960

$ 16,379

$ 26,817





(a) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of basic and diluted net loss to common stockholders per share have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split that occurred on January 22, 2026. (b) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses consist of expenses associated with our corporate headquarters and facilities, including personnel as well as other corporate overhead functions. (c) Corporate costs primarily include professional fees related to the material weakness remediation efforts as well as legal costs related to acquisition activities.



As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

(In thousands) SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 16,202

$ 26,358 Intangible assets, net(a) 257,116

279,653 Total assets 551,512

592,994 Total long-term debt, net 399,298

429,742 Short-term borrowings under the asset-backed facility 20,000

10,000 Total liabilities 532,284

565,760 Total stockholders' equity 16,313

24,603 Redeemable non-controlling interests(b) -

2,631 Non-controlling interests(c) 2,915

-





(a) Intangible assets, net include Goodwill, net, Radio Broadcasting Licenses, net, Other Intangible Assets, net, and Current Portion of Launch Assets, net. (b) On February 25, 2026, Reach Media closed on the Put Interest increasing the Company's interest in Reach Media to 100.0%. Reach Media paid the last of the non-controlling interest shareholders approximately $1.3 million for the 5.4% interest. (c) Non-controlling interests represent the legal ownership of a radio station operated under a Local Programming and Marketing Agreement and Option Agreement under the variable interest entity guidance effective April 1, 2026.



As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

(In thousands) SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:

10.500% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2030(a, c) $ 60,600

$ 60,600 7.625% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2031(a, c) 235,113

291,020 7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028(b) 7,516

11,816 Total principal outstanding on long-term debt 303,229

363,436 Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs (2,479)

(2,868) Add: Premium(c) 98,548

69,174 Long-term debt, net $ 399,298

$ 429,742 Short-term borrowings under the asset-backed facility $ 20,000

$ 10,000





(a) The 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes pay interest semiannually on April 1 and October 1 of each year in arrears. (b) Subsequent to the effectiveness of the supplemental indenture on December 18, 2025, these notes are no longer secured. While these notes are styled as senior secured notes they are no longer secured by collateral. The 2028 Notes pay interest semiannually on February 1 and August 1 of each year in arrears. (c) The 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes are accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately $23.5 million of its 2031 Second Lien Notes at a weighted average price of approximately 42.0% of par. As the 2031 Second Lien Notes are accounted under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors, no gain was recorded. Instead, the Company recorded an additional premium of $13.6 million, which is included in long-term debt, net on the Company's consolidated balance sheets.

The Company made two additional draws of $5.0 million each for a total of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, payable at an interest rate of approximately 6.75% and 6.01%. After giving effect to the outstanding $20.0 million drawdown and adjustments to account for the Borrowing Base, the Company's borrowing capacity was approximately $26.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

The Company further made an additional draw of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, payable at an interest rate of approximately 6.12%. The Company repaid the May 2026 draw of $5.0 million on August 2, 2026. After giving effect to the additional draw of $7.0 million, the $5.0 million repayment, and adjustments to account for the Borrowing Base, the Company's borrowing capacity was approximately $24.1 million.

Dispositions and Acquisitions

In March 2026, the Company entered into agreements to sell its WMXG and WLNK-FM radio broadcasting licenses in Charlotte, North Carolina along with the associated station assets from the Radio Broadcasting segment to unrelated third parties for approximately $0.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively. FCC approval was obtained on May 13, 2026 for the WMXG station and on May 12, 2026 for the WLNK-FM station. The Company completed both sales on June 1, 2026 and recognized a gain of $4.7 million, which is included in Gain On Sale Of Business in the unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

On April 28, 2026, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Service Broadcasting Group, LLC, including radio stations KKDA and KRNB in Dallas, Texas for $22.0 million. At the same time, the Company also entered into an agreement to sell radio station KZMJ from the Radio Broadcasting segment to Fuzion Dallas, LLC for $6.0 million.

FCC approval was obtained on June 23, 2026 and the Company completed the sale of KZMJ on July 6, 2026. The Company recognized a gain of $3.2 million on the KZMJ disposition in the third quarter of 2026. FCC approval was obtained on June 26, 2026 for the Service Broadcasting Group, LLC acquisition and the acquisition was completed on July 17, 2026.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, we recognized approximately $85.8 million in net revenue compared to approximately $91.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $35.3 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $36.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $1.4 million. This decrease was primarily driven by weaker overall market demand from the national and local advertisers. We recognized approximately $4.8 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $0.5 million. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in syndicated revenue. We recognized approximately $9.4 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $10.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $0.9 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in direct revenue streams, reflecting reduced advertising spend from diversity, equity and inclusion-focused campaigns. We recognized approximately $37.1 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $40.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $3.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the churn of subscribers and lower advertising sales.

The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026:



Three Months Ended June 30,









2026

2025

$ Change

% Change



(In thousands, unaudited)





Net revenue:





Radio advertising $ 34,732

$ 38,627

$ (3,895)

(10.1) % Political advertising 1,243

254

989

*NM Digital advertising 9,386

10,241

(855)

(8.3) % Cable Television advertising 20,773

22,977

(2,204)

(9.6) % Cable Television affiliate fees 16,286

17,061

(775)

(4.5) % Event revenues & other 3,337

2,471

866

35.0 % Net revenue $ 85,757

$ 91,631

$ (5,874)

(6.4) %

*NM - Not meaningful



Six Months Ended June 30,









2026

2025

$ Change

% Change



(In thousands, unaudited)





Net revenue:





Radio advertising $ 66,856

$ 74,844

$ (7,988)

(10.7) % Political advertising 2,143

404

1,739

*NM Digital advertising 16,170

20,452

(4,282)

(20.9) % Cable Television advertising 39,868

48,402

(8,534)

(17.6) % Cable Television affiliate fees 33,163

35,778

(2,615)

(7.3) % Event revenues & other 5,208

3,986

1,222

30.7 % Net revenue $ 163,408

$ 183,866

$ (20,458)

(11.1) %

*NM - Not meaningful.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, were approximately $75.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $78.1 million for the comparable period in 2025. Operating expenses were down by approximately 4.1%, driven mainly by revenue-related variable expenses such as media monitoring, traffic acquisition costs, bad debt reserve, as well as third-party professional fees.

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $14.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $130.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The impairment loss of $14.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 represents approximately $13.9 million goodwill impairment charge related to the Reach Media reporting unit and approximately $0.3 million impairment charge related to the long-lived asset of Reach Media.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $2.7 million. This increase is primarily driven by the Radio Broadcasting licenses amortization, which the Company started to amortize effective June 1, 2025.

Interest expense was approximately $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to approximately $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $7.6 million. This decrease was due to lower overall debt balances outstanding and lower effective interest rates. The Company recognizes interest expense using an effective interest rate of approximately 5.32% on the 2030 First Lien Notes, 0.15% on the 2031 Second Lien Notes, and 7.71% on the 2028 Notes for the three months ended June 30, 2026. The effective interest rates on the 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes differ from the contractual interest payment primarily as a result of the accounting for these debt instruments under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $1.7 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $8.7 million resulting in an actual effective tax rate of 19.6%. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $21.4 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $99.4 million resulting in an actual effective tax rate of 21.5%, which includes $6.4 million of discrete tax expense related to the change of accounting estimate for radio broadcasting licenses that impacted our valuation allowance.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.7 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in capital expenditure is driven by the build-out of a studio in the Indianapolis radio market.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 are included.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 85,757

$ 35,276

$ 4,754

$ 9,397

$ 37,121

$ (791) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 29,774

10,910

3,203

3,127

12,704

(170) Selling, general and

administrative 45,201

18,365

2,578

6,372

10,213

7,673 Stock-based compensation 1,680

44

13

25

781

817 Depreciation and amortization 6,184

4,919

23

379

674

189 Impairment of goodwill,

intangible assets and long-lived

assets 14,157

-

14,157

-

-

- Total operating expenses 96,996

34,238

19,974

9,903

24,372

8,509 Operating (loss) income (11,239)

1,038

(15,220)

(506)

12,749

(9,300) INTEREST EXPENSE (2,070)

(2)

-

-

-

(2,068) GAIN ON SALE OF

BUSINESS 4,671

4,671

-

-

-

- OTHER EXPENSE, NET (43)

(43)

-

-

-

- (Loss) income before benefit

from (provision for) income

taxes (8,681)

5,664

(15,220)

(506)

12,749

(11,368) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION

FOR) INCOME TAXES 1,703

(1,513)

515

115

(2,790)

5,376 NET (LOSS) INCOME (6,978)

4,151

(14,705)

(391)

9,959

(5,992) NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS 95

95

-

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (7,073)

4,056

(14,705)

(391)

9,959

(5,992) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 11,723

$ 6,288

$ (1,027)

$ (92)

$ 14,205

$ (7,651)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 91,631

$ 36,693

$ 5,315

$ 10,254

$ 40,070

$ (701) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 28,647

9,993

3,178

3,267

12,372

(163) Selling, general and

administrative 49,493

19,762

3,788

7,133

9,642

9,168 Stock-based compensation 574

133

23

73

201

144 Depreciation and amortization 3,523

2,278

33

393

675

144 Impairment of goodwill and

intangible assets 130,078

125,187

-

4,891

-

- Total operating expenses 212,315

157,353

7,022

15,757

22,890

9,293 Operating (loss) income (120,684)

(120,660)

(1,707)

(5,503)

17,180

(9,994) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT

INCOME 616

-

-

-

-

616 INTEREST EXPENSE (9,704)

(2)

(145)

-

-

(9,557) GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF

DEBT 30,297

-

-

-

-

30,297 OTHER INCOME, NET 124

108

-

-

-

16 (Loss) income before benefit

from (provision for) income taxes (99,351)

(120,554)

(1,852)

(5,503)

17,180

11,378 BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION

FOR) INCOME TAXES 21,382

28,579

13

1,792

(3,693)

(5,309) NET (LOSS) INCOME (77,969)

(91,975)

(1,839)

(3,711)

13,487

6,069 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE

TO NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS (67)

-

(67)

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (77,902)

(91,975)

(1,772)

(3,711)

13,487

6,069 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 13,960

$ 6,938

$ (1,651)

$ (146)

$ 18,056

$ (9,237)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 163,408

$ 65,811

$ 9,614

$ 16,185

$ 73,153

$ (1,355) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 59,779

22,516

6,286

6,168

25,150

(341) Selling, general and

administrative 88,684

35,524

4,957

11,486

20,854

15,863 Stock-based compensation 1,881

87

25

50

781

938 Depreciation and amortization 12,361

9,799

56

775

1,348

383 Impairment of goodwill,

intangible assets and long-lived

assets 14,157

-

14,157

-

-

- Total operating expenses 176,862

67,926

25,481

18,479

48,133

16,843 Operating (loss) income (13,454)

(2,115)

(15,867)

(2,294)

25,020

(18,198) INTEREST AND

INVESTMENT INCOME 8

-

-

-

-

8 INTEREST EXPENSE (6,477)

(4)

-

-

-

(6,473) GAIN ON SALE OF

BUSINESS 4,671

4,671

-

-

-

- GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF

DEBT 2,080

-

-

-

-

2,080 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME,

NET (51)

(46)

-

(15)

-

10 (Loss) income before benefit

from (provision for) income

taxes (13,223)

2,506

(15,867)

(2,309)

25,020

(22,573) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION

FOR) INCOME TAXES 3,144

(737)

657

503

(5,467)

8,188 NET (LOSS) INCOME (10,079)

1,769

(15,210)

(1,806)

19,553

(14,385) NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS 73

95

(22)

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (10,152)

1,674

(15,188)

(1,806)

19,553

(14,385) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 16,379

$ 8,107

$ (1,555)

$ (1,454)

$ 27,149

$ (15,868)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 183,866

$ 69,303

$ 11,168

$ 20,466

$ 84,263

$ (1,334) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 59,245

21,286

6,546

6,454

25,281

(322) Selling, general and

administrative 99,598

38,358

6,939

14,104

22,333

17,864 Stock-based compensation 1,250

241

46

158

489

316 Depreciation and amortization 5,838

3,274

67

779

1,390

328 Impairment of goodwill and

intangible assets 136,521

131,630

-

4,891

-

- Total operating expenses 302,452

194,789

13,598

26,386

49,493

18,186 Operating (loss) income (118,586)

(125,486)

(2,430)

(5,920)

34,770

(19,520) INTEREST AND

INVESTMENT INCOME 1,582

-

-

-

-

1,582 INTEREST EXPENSE (20,628)

(4)

(145)

-

-

(20,479) GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF

DEBT 41,884

-

-

-

-

41,884 OTHER INCOME, NET 316

108

-

-

-

208 (Loss) income before benefit

from (provision for) income

taxes (95,432)

(125,382)

(2,575)

(5,920)

34,770

3,675 BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION

FOR) INCOME TAXES 5,724

29,669

(3)

2,184

(7,575)

(18,551) NET (LOSS) INCOME (89,708)

(95,713)

(2,578)

(3,736)

27,195

(14,876) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE

TO NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS (64)

-

(64)

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS (89,644)

(95,713)

(2,514)

(3,736)

27,195

(14,876) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 26,817

$ 9,786

$ (2,202)

$ (88)

$ 36,648

$ (17,327)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026. The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 800-715-9871; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-307-1963. The Access Code is 3701023.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EDT August 4, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. EDT August 11, 2026. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 3701023.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 30 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of July 31, 2026, following the Service Broadcasting Group, LLC acquisition, the Company owned and/or operated 76 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 59 FM or AM stations, 15 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations the Company operates), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes: 1 "Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net loss before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



2 "Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long lived assets, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of business, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, corporate costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs, non-recurring debt refinancing costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



3 For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, Urban One had 4,470,542 and 4,473,831 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 Urban One had 4,460,275 and 4,476,828 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.



4 For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, Urban One had 4,470,542 and 4,473,831 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 Urban One had 4,460,275 and 4,476,828 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.