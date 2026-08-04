

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $248 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $3.274 billion from $3.199 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $248 Mln. vs. $393 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $3.274 Bln vs. $3.199 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.25 To $ 1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.120 B To $ 3.220 B



New Aptiv(Pro Forma)Full Year 2026: Net sales - $12,600 - $12,800 Adjusted net income per share - $5.60 - $5.80



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