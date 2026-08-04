

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $5.138 billion, or $17.73 per share. This compares with $1.216 billion, or $3.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.138 billion or $17.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 53.5% to $52.337 billion from $34.101 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.138 Bln. vs. $1.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: $17.73 vs. $3.96 last year. -Revenue: $52.337 Bln vs. $34.101 Bln last year.



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