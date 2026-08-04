

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth moderated sharply in June amid a slump in electricity and gas supply production, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output advanced a calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, much slower than the 5.9 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the weakest increase since the current sequence of expansion began in April 2025.



Among sectors, electricity and gas supply output tumbled 29.8 percent from last year. The annual growth in manufacturing eased to 5.0 percent from 7.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged an accelerated growth of 13.8 percent versus 2.2 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.8 percent after rebounding 0.3 percent in the prior month.



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