

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $93.6 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $52.8 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.7 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $883.2 million from $792.4 million last year.



Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $93.6 Mln. vs. $52.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $883.2 Mln vs. $792.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.96 To $ 1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 905 M To $ 935 M



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