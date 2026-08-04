Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated February 24, 2026 and April 17, 2026, it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Zen Cyber Ltd. ("Zen Cyber") (the "Transaction").

Zen Cyber is a cybersecurity consulting company focused on working with businesses to ensure their processes meet with privacy and cybersecurity best practices and compliance (https://zencyber.ca/).

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive share purchase agreement, TrustBIX acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Zen Cyber for aggregate consideration of up to 6,250,000 consideration units (the "Consideration Units") at a deemed price of $0.02 per Consideration Unit. Each Consideration Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Consideration Units are issuable as follows:

1,250,000 Consideration Units upon closing of the Transaction; and

up to 5,000,000 additional Consideration Units upon the achievement of certain performance milestones, including aggregate revenue of at least $715,000 and profit of at least $100,000 within twelve months following the closing of the Transaction.

The securities issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307413

Source: TrustBIX Inc.