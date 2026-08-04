

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $398.0 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $374.2 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441.6 million or $3.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.219 billion from $2.065 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $398.0 Mln. vs. $374.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.44 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.219 Bln vs. $2.065 Bln last year.



Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Guidance: Adjusted Earnings per share growth (non-GAAP):8 - 12%



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