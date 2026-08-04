Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pacifica Silver: Warum jetzt das Team genauso wichtig wird wie die Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 07:30
207,40 Euro
+0,19 % +0,40
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
210,60211,0015:02
210,60211,0015:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 13:34 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecan Group AG: Tecan schedules conference call on August 11th to discuss half year 2026 financial results

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 4, 2026 - The Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first half year 2026 on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, at 09:00 CEST. The results will be published on August 11th, 2026, at 7:00 CEST.

The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.

Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.

The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 203 059 58 63
Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

On August 11th, the full 2026 Interim Report will be available on the company website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • PR_Tecan_conference call_H1 2026_EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.