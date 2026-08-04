Temu appoints Clarity Environmental to support UK packaging and WEEE compliance

The appointment will support Temu in further strengthening its approach to compliance with the UK's producer responsibility frameworks.

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has appointed Clarity Environmental, a UK producer compliance scheme, to provide specialist support with its packaging and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) responsibilities in the UK.

Clarity will support Temu with relevant registration, data reporting and compliance processes under the applicable UK producer responsibility regulations.

The appointment forms part of Temu's wider approach to managing producer responsibility requirements across its European operations.

"Producer responsibility requirements are complex and continue to evolve," said Martin Trigg-Knight, Chief Commercial Officer at Clarity Environmental. "Our role is to provide Temu with the specialist support and compliance services needed to understand and fulfil its relevant packaging and WEEE obligations in the UK."

To date, Temu has established partnerships with more than 60 producer responsibility organisations (PROs) across Europe spanning packaging, electrical and electronic equipment, batteries and other regulated waste streams.

"Working with Clarity Environmental helps strengthen our existing approach to extended producer responsibility compliance in the UK," said a Temu spokesperson.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

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