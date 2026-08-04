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WKN: 861259 | ISIN: US2058871029 | Ticker-Symbol: CAO
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 12:53
12,790 Euro
-1,43 % -0,185
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,74012,89515:07
12,84512,93515:04
PR Newswire
04.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
67 Leser
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Conagra Brands, Inc.: Conagra Brands Appoints Amy Held as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

Newly created role will include oversight of Human Resources and Corporate Communications and will report to president and CEO John Brase

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Amy Held as executive vice president and chief administrative officer, a newly created role designed to streamline key corporate functions, effective September 14. In this position, Held will oversee human resources and corporate communications and will serve as chief of staff, reporting directly to president and chief executive officer John Brase. Conagra also announced that Charisse Brock, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will retire from the Company in October after 20 years of service. Jon Harris, executive vice president and chief networking officer, has decided to leave the company in September and pursue opportunities outside of Conagra.

"Bringing HR and Communications together under one leader is consistent with how we are approaching the entire organization - with simplicity and accountability," said Brase. "Amy brings exactly the experience and perspective we need to build on Conagra's strong foundation, and I am confident that bringing these together under unified leadership will make us a stronger, more connected organization."

"As we welcome Amy, I also want to recognize two outstanding leaders. Charisse helped shape our culture, strengthen our leadership and elevate Human Resources into a true strategic business partner. Jon transformed Communications into a strategic enterprise function that strengthened our reputation and helped advance business strategy. We are deeply grateful for their leadership, their lasting contributions to Conagra, and wish them every success in their next chapters."

Held brings more than 25 years of corporate experience spanning corporate strategy, M&A and organizational transformation across consumer goods and professional services. Most recently, she served as chief human resource officer at The Simply Good Foods Company, where she advised the CEO and Board on executive succession, compensation, governance and human capital risks and opportunities. Prior to that, Held spent more than a decade at The J.M. Smucker Company, ultimately becoming chief transformation officer. During her time at J.M. Smucker, she facilitated engagement to align the organization around its strategic priorities, strengthened the company's operations, and drove significant performance improvements.

"Conagra has an incredible portfolio of brands and a team that is deeply committed to the work," said Held. "I look forward to working alongside John and the rest of Conagra's talented team to help the organization deliver on our ambitions."

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2026 net sales of over $11 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
 MEDIA: [email protected]
INVESTORS: [email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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