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WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 15:49
65,80 Euro
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65,3666,9415:07
66,8067,1015:01
PR Newswire
04.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
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PSEG Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

$0.67 PER SHARE NET INCOME

$0.86 PER SHARE NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS

Maintains 2026 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance of $4.28 - $4.40 Per Share

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported the following results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026:


PSEG Consolidated (unaudited)
Second Quarter Comparative Results


Income

Earnings Per Share

($ millions, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Income

$334

$585

$0.67

$1.17

Reconciling Items

91

(201)

0.19

(0.40)

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$425

$384

$0.86

$0.77

Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)



499

500

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.


PSEG Consolidated (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30 Comparative Results


Income

Earnings Per Share

($ millions, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Income

$1,075

$1,174

$2.15

$2.35

Reconciling Items

128

(72)

0.26

(0.15)

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$1,203

$1,102

$2.41

$2.20

Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)



499

500

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

"The efficient execution of PSEG's strategic plan continues to benefit our customers with a resilient and reliable electric and gas system. In early July, these systems withstood a series of heatwaves and successive thunderstorms - accompanied by 70 mile per hour winds - that resulted in one of the most damaging storms in our history," said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG's chair, president and CEO.

LaRossa continued, "PSE&G reconnected approximately 380,000 customers with nearly all customers restored within 24 hours of losing power, demonstrating the value of our system-reliability investments as well as our ability to respond quickly and safely. PSE&G's around-the-clock restoration efforts were led by over 330 crews and over 10 million proactive customer communications."

"PSE&G reached a peak summer load of 10,446 MW on July 2, the highest in 14 years, and activated Demand Response - part of our Clean Energy Future programs - during three separate events throughout the early July heatwave. These peak demands amplify the importance of our suite of award-winning Clean Energy Future programs, which now generate more than $1 billion in annual customer savings, helping nearly 525,000 residential and business customers save energy and lower utility bills since the program started in 2020. PSE&G's energy efficiency investments have supported approximately 9,300 jobs statewide, including a network of more than 1,000 trade and union allies."

"During the quarter, PSE&G filed with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to lower residential gas bills by 5%, beginning October 1, continuing to benefit our customers with the lowest gas utility bills in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic Region."

"PSEG Nuclear also performed well during the quarter, supplying the grid with 7.8 TWh of carbon-free, 24 by 7 baseload generation and achieving a capacity factor of 92.0% that included a second consecutive breaker to breaker run at Salem Unit 2."

"In addition to an exemplary storm response, our teams delivered solid financial and operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2026, enabling us to maintain PSEG's full-year 2026 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance of $4.28 to $4.40 per share. We are also reaffirming PSEG's five-year, non-GAAP Operating Earnings growth outlook of 6% to 8% through 2030 as we continue to pursue opportunities incremental to our long-term forecast, including the potential to contract our nuclear output under multi-year agreements. Importantly, our solid balance sheet enables the funding of PSEG's total five-year capital investment program of $24 billion to $28 billion without the need to issue new equity or sell assets and provides the opportunity for consistent and sustainable dividend growth," LaRossa concluded.

PSEG Results by Segment (unaudited)

Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, Comparative Results


($ millions)

2Q 2026

2Q 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

PSE&G Net Income/Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$342

$332

$919

$878

PSEG Power & Other Net Income/(Loss)

(8)

253

156

296

Total PSEG Net Income

$334

$585

$1,075

$1,174






PSEG Power & Other Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$83

$52

$284

$224

Total PSEG Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$425

$384

$1,203

$1,102


PSE&G's results for the second quarter reflect ongoing investments in Energy Efficiency, Gas System Modernization and Transmission. These results were partially offset by higher operation and maintenance costs as well as higher depreciation and interest expense related to incremental investments and a prior year Transmission true up.

PSEG Power & Other results for the quarter reflect higher realized prices and an increase in nuclear generation, partly offset by the absence of zero emission certificates which ended May 2025, and higher interest expense and taxes.

###


PSEG will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2026 results, earnings guidance, and other matters with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET today.Please register to access this event by visiting: https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

(973) 430-7734

(973) 430-6565

[email protected]

[email protected]

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. PSEG aims to power a future where people use energy more efficiently, and it's safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Best in Class North America Index for 18 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Operating Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of gains (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and other material infrequent items.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income/(Loss), which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this report may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this report about our and our subsidiaries' future performance, including, without limitation, future revenues, earnings, strategies, prospects, consequences, and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "should," "hypothetical," "potential," "forecast," "project," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ are often presented with the forward-looking statements themselves. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These factors include, but are not limited to:

  • any inability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, or construct transmission and distribution, and our nuclear generation projects;
  • significant resource adequacy challenges that present affordability and reliability concerns and that could cause
    policymakers to implement responsive measures that could have a material, adverse impact on our business, strategy, growth rates, cash flows, results of operations, and financial condition and increase regulatory uncertainty for utility investment initiatives and programs;
  • the physical, financial and transition risks related to climate change, including risks relating to potentially increased legislative and regulatory burdens, changing customer preferences and lawsuits;
  • any equipment failures, gas explosions, accidents, critical operating technology or business system failures, natural disasters, severe weather events, acts of war, terrorism or other acts of violence, sabotage, physical attacks or security breaches, cyberattacks or other incidents that may impact our ability to provide safe and reliable service to our customers;
  • any inability to recover the carrying amount of our long-lived assets;
  • disruptions or cost increases in our supply chain, including labor shortages;
  • any inability to maintain sufficient liquidity or access sufficient capital on commercially reasonable terms;
  • the impact of cybersecurity attacks or intrusions or other disruptions to our information technology, operational or other systems;
  • failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce;
  • increases in the costs of equipment, materials, fuel, services and labor;
  • the impact of our covenants in our debt instruments and credit agreements on our business;
  • adverse performance of our defined benefit plan trust funds and Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund and increases in funding requirements;
  • any inability to enter into or extend certain significant contracts;
  • development, adoption and use of Artificial Intelligence by us and our third-party vendors;
  • fluctuations in, or third-party default risk in wholesale power and natural gas markets, including the potential impacts on the economic viability of our generation units;
  • the ability to obtain adequate nuclear fuel supply;
  • changes in technology related to energy generation, distribution and consumption and changes in customer usage patterns;
  • third-party credit risk relating to our sale of nuclear generation output and purchase of nuclear fuel;
  • any inability to meet our commitments under forward sale obligations and Regional Transmission Organization rules;
  • risks associated with generation activities at, and operation of, the Peach Bottom plants, which are similar to those to which nuclear generation plants that we operate are subject;
  • the impact of changes in state and federal legislation and regulations on our business, including PSE&G's ability to recover costs and earn returns on authorized investments;
  • PSE&G's proposed investment projects or programs may not be fully approved by regulators and its capital investment may be lower than planned;
  • our ability to receive sufficient financial support for our New Jersey nuclear plants from the markets, and/or production tax credits;
  • adverse changes in and non-compliance with energy industry laws, policies, regulations and standards, including market structures and transmission planning and transmission returns;
  • risks associated with our ownership and operation of nuclear facilities, including increased nuclear fuel storage costs, regulatory risks, such as compliance with the Atomic Energy Act and trade control, environmental and other regulations, as well as operational, financial, environmental and health and safety risks;
  • changes in or violation of federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations and enforcement;
  • delays in receipt of, or an inability to receive, necessary licenses and permits and siting approvals; and
  • changes in tax laws and regulations.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this report apply only as of the date of this report. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained in this report are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here. The information on https://investor.pseg.com and https://investor.pseg.com/resources/email-alerts/default.aspx is not incorporated herein and is not part of this press release or the Form 8-K to which it is an exhibit.













Attachment 1

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidating Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended June 30, 2026





PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)














OPERATING REVENUES


$ 2,554


$ (117)


$ 2,137


$ 534














OPERATING EXPENSES












Energy Costs


866


(117)


776


207




Operation and Maintenance


906


-


545


361




Depreciation and Amortization


321


-


286


35





Total Operating Expenses


2,093


(117)


1,607


603
















OPERATING INCOME


461


-


530


(69)














Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


144


-


-


144



Net Other Income (Deductions)


41


-


17


24



Net Non-Operating Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit (OPEB) Credits (Costs)


21


-


20


1



Interest Expense


(269)


-


(174)


(95)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


398


-


393


5














Income Tax Expense


(64)


-


(51)


(13)














NET INCOME (LOSS)


$ 334


$ -


$ 342


$ (8)




Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (Loss)(b)


91


-


-


91



OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 425


$ -


$ 342


$ 83














Earnings Per Share






















NET INCOME


$ 0.67










Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


0.19









OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 0.86

































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)














OPERATING REVENUES


$ 2,805


$ (146)


$ 2,031


$ 920














OPERATING EXPENSES












Energy Costs


826


(146)


760


212




Operation and Maintenance


854


-


504


350




Depreciation and Amortization


308


-


275


33





Total Operating Expenses


1,988


(146)


1,539


595














OPERATING INCOME


817


-


492


325














Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


95


-


-


95



Net Other Income (Deductions)


46


(1)


16


31



Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


16


-


18


(2)



Interest Expense


(248)


1


(161)


(88)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


726


-


365


361














Income Tax Expense


(141)


-


(33)


(108)














NET INCOME


$ 585


$ -


$ 332


$ 253




Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(201)


-


-


(201)



OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 384


$ -


$ 332


$ 52














Earnings Per Share






















NET INCOME


$ 1.17










Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(0.40)









OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 0.77































(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.











(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).












Attachment 2



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidating Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2026





















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)


















OPERATING REVENUES


$ 6,402


$ (770)


$ 5,222


$ 1,950


















OPERATING EXPENSES













Energy Costs


2,373


(770)


2,134


1,009





Operation and Maintenance


1,843


-


1,182


661





Depreciation and Amortization


650


-


581


69






Total Operating Expenses


4,866


(770)


3,897


1,739


















OPERATING INCOME


1,536


-


1,325


211


















Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


127


-


-


127




Net Other Income (Deductions)


84


-


36


48




Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


40


-


37


3




Interest Expense


(541)


-


(349)


(192)


















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,246


-


1,049


197


















Income Tax Expense


(171)


-


(130)


(41)


















NET INCOME


$ 1,075


$ -


$ 919


$ 156





Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


128


-


-


128




OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 1,203


$ -


$ 919


$ 284


















Earnings Per Share


























NET INCOME


$ 2.15











Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


0.26










OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 2.41










































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025





















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)


















OPERATING REVENUES


$ 6,027


$ (680)


$ 4,695


$ 2,012


















OPERATING EXPENSES













Energy Costs


2,012


(680)


1,854


838





Operation and Maintenance


1,773


-


1,080


693





Depreciation and Amortization


628


-


555


73






Total Operating Expenses


4,413


(680)


3,489


1,604


















OPERATING INCOME


1,614


-


1,206


408


















Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


103


-


-


103




Net Other Income (Deductions)


83


(2)


32


53




Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


32


-


35


(3)




Interest Expense


(489)


2


(318)


(173)


















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,343


-


955


388


















Income Tax Expense


(169)


-


(77)


(92)


















NET INCOME


$ 1,174


$ -


$ 878


$ 296





Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(72)


-


-


(72)




OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 1,102


$ -


$ 878


$ 224


















Earnings Per Share


























NET INCOME


$ 2.35











Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(0.15)










OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 2.20

































(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.








(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).



Attachment 3



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated


Capitalization Schedule


(Unaudited, $ millions)
























June 30,


December 31,







2026


2025


DEBT








Commercial Paper and Loans



$ 950


$ 1,529



Long-Term Debt*



23,591


22,545




Total Debt



24,541


24,074




















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common Stock



5,026


5,062



Treasury Stock



(1,471)


(1,435)



Retained Earnings



13,853


13,446



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



(79)


(91)




Total Stockholders' Equity



17,329


16,982




Total Capitalization



$ 41,870


$ 41,056







*Includes current portion of Long-Term Debt




Attachment 4

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, $ millions)














Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025

Cash Flows From Operating Activities




Net Income

$ 1,075


$ 1,174

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows




From Operating Activities

746


353

Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities

1,821


1,527





Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities

(1,451)


(1,388)





Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities

(310)


(78)





Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

60


61





Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

156


154

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 216


$ 215










Attachment 5

Public Service Electric & Gas Company

Retail Sales

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2026












Electric Sales
























Three Months


Change vs.


Six Months


Change vs.



Sales (millions kWh)

Ended


2025


Ended


2025



Residential

3,242


3 %


6,732


5 %



Commercial & Industrial

6,316


1 %


13,100


2 %



Other

71


16 %


168


4 %



Total

9,629


2 %


20,000


3 %






















Gas Sold and Transported























Three Months


Change vs.


Six Months


Change vs.



Sales (millions therms)

Ended


2025


Ended


2025



Firm Sales










Residential Sales

188


(4 %)


980


4 %



Commercial & Industrial

163


1 %


674


3 %



Total Firm Sales

351


(1 %)


1,654


4 %













Non-Firm Sales*










Commercial & Industrial

190


(45 %)


351


(26 %)



Total Non-Firm Sales

190




351















Total Sales

541


(23 %)


2,005


(3 %)













*Contract Service Gas rate included in non-firm sales


















Weather Data*













Three Months


Change vs.


Six Months


Change vs.




Ended


2025


Ended


2025



THI Hours - Actual

5,477


9 %


5,598


9 %



THI Hours - Normal

4,246




4,267





Degree Days - Actual

457


23 %


3,018


10 %



Degree Days - Normal

468




2,919















*Winter weather as defined by heating degree days (HDD) to serve as a measure for the need for heating. For each day, HDD is calculated as HDD = 65°F - the average hourly daily temperature. Summer weather is measured by the temperature-humidity index (THI), which takes into account both the temperature and the humidity to measure the need for air conditioning. Both measures use data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based on readings from Newark Liberty International Airport. Comparisons to normal are based on twenty years of historic data.









Attachment 6










Nuclear Generation Measures

(Unaudited)












GWh Breakdown


GWh Breakdown












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Nuclear - NJ

4,952


4,670


10,044


10,134

Nuclear - PA

2,835


2,841


5,732


5,732



7,787


7,511


15,776


15,866












Attachment 7

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Statistical Measures

(Unaudited)






























Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






2026


2025


2026


2025

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (millions)









Basic




498


499


498


499


Diluted




499


500


499


500













Stock Price at End of Period







$81.16


$84.18













Dividends Paid per Share of Common Stock


$0.67


$0.63


$1.34


$1.26













Dividend Yield








3.3 %


3.0 %













Book Value per Common Share







$34.79


$33.43













Market Price as a Percent of Book Value






233 %


252 %












Attachment 8

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidated Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation













Reconciling Items

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,


2026


2025



2026


2025




($ millions, Unaudited)













Net Income



$ 334


$ 585



$ 1,075


$ 1,174



(Gain) Loss on Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT)












Fund Related Activity, pre-tax


(153)


(108)



(147)


(120)



(Gain) Loss on Mark-to-Market (MTM), pre-tax(a)


258


(190)



299


(2)



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)


(14)


97



(24)


50


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)


$ 425


$ 384



$ 1,203


$ 1,102















PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)


499


500



499


500




($ Per Share Impact - Diluted, Unaudited)













Net Income



$ 0.67


$ 1.17



$ 2.15


$ 2.35



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax


(0.30)


(0.22)



(0.29)


(0.25)



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a)


0.52


(0.38)



0.60


-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)


(0.03)


0.20



(0.05)


0.10


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)


$ 0.86


$ 0.77



$ 2.41


$ 2.20



























(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.












(b) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds.













Attachment 9













PSEG Power & Other Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Reconciling Items

June 30,

June 30,




2026


2025



2026


2025




($ millions, Unaudited)













Net Income (Loss)


$ (8)


$ 253



$ 156


$ 296



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax


(153)


(108)



(147)


(120)



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a)


258


(190)



299


(2)



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)


(14)


97



(24)


50


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)


$ 83


$ 52



$ 284


$ 224















PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)


499


500



499


500















(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.












(b) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds.

SOURCE PSEG

© 2026 PR Newswire
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