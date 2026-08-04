

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After an emphatic rally on Monday, global market sentiment remains tethered to the uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Lack of clarity surrounding the U.S.-Iran peace process weighed on global market sentiment, pushing crude oil prices and bond yields higher.



Wall Street Futures are trading above the flatline ahead of the earnings update from Elon Musk's SpaceX. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, major Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index has rallied mildly as markets await clarity on Middle East's geopolitical situation. Bond yields too hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices rebounded after Monday's plunge. Gold has also rallied a little more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies rallied amidst a short squeeze in the market. Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,391.10, up 0.40% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,612.70, up 0.16% Germany's DAX at 26,122.55, up 0.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,888.90, up 0.29% France's CAC 40 at 8,616.94, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,460.25, up 0.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,899.00, up 0.23% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,145.80, up 1.40% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,822.28, up 0.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,852.92, down 0.60% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,358.95, up 1.62%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.00, up 0.10% EUR/USD at 1.1510, up 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3443, up 0.09% USD/JPY at 157.92, up 0.47% USD/CHF at 0.8101, down 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7028, up 0.36%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.705%, up 0.45% Germany at 3.1537%, up 0.09% France at 3.938%, up 0.08% U.K. at 4.9847%, up 0.59% Japan at 2.849%, up 0.89%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $85.81, up 2.44% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.81, up 1.83% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,104.55, up 0.34% Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.95, up 1.88%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,514.25, up 1.37% Ethereum at $1,854.88, up 0.56% BNB at $588.25, up 0.67% XRP at $1.07, up 0.41% Solana at $73.17, up 0.95%



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