

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) reported a GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $4.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025. GAAP loss per share was $0.54 compared to profit of $1.76, a year ago. Non-GAAP net loss was $330 million versus non-GAAP net income of $5.4 billion, prior year. Non-GAAP result per share was a loss of $0.13 compared to profit of $2.13. The company said both the GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share were due to a charge for the acquisition of Terns of $2.31 per share. Sales increased 5% to $16.6 billion compared to $15.8 billion in the prior year period, or 4% excluding exchange rate effects.



The company now expects full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.66 and $2.76, revised from prior guidance of $5.04 to $5.16. The company said the revised outlook includes charges of $2.43 per share for the acquisition of Terns, comprised of a one-time charge of $2.31 per Share as well as costs of approximately $0.12 per share to finance the acquisition and advance MK-4208. The company said it is raising and narrowing the range for full-year sales outlook and now anticipates 2026 sales to be between $66.3 billion and $67.3 billion. Previously, the company projected 2026 sales in a range of $65.8 billion to $67.0 billion.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Merck & Co. shares are up 1.28 percent to $129.45.



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