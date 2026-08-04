

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported second quarter net income to Kimberly-Clark of $345 million, compared to $509 million, prior year. EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $1.04 compared to $1.53 in the prior year. EPS from continuing operations were $1.22 compared to $1.33 in the prior year. Excluding items, adjusted EPS attributable to Kimberly-Clark were $2.12, up 10.4 percent from last year. Excluding items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations were $1.80, an increase of 10.4 percent versus the prior year.



Net sales were $4.2 billion increased 0.6 percent, as favorable currency impacts of 1.1 percent were partially offset by the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US. Organic sales growth was broadly in line with the prior year.



The company now expects 2026 adjusted operating profit to grow mid-single digits on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to grow high single digits on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Kimberly-Clark are expected to see a low single digit decline on a constant-currency basis. In April, the company projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow at a double-digit rate on a constant-currency basis, and adjusted earnings per share to Kimberly-Clark to be flat on a constant-currency basis.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Kimberly-Clark shares are down 0.80 percent to $106.70.



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