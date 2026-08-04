

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Artificial intelligence is enabling 55 per cent of reported cybercrimes across Africa making attacks faster, more scalable, and increasingly difficult for victims and platforms to detect, according to INTERPOL's African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026.



With more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers recorded in 2025, Africa's digital transformation is expanding rapidly.



However, cybercrime legislation is fragmented and AI readiness in law enforcement agencies remains alarmingly low.



The 40-page report draws on survey data from 36 African member countries and highlights a defining shift: cyber-criminality has evolved from isolated incidents into an industrialized, borderless ecosystem.



East Africa emerged as a hub of mobile money fraud and infrastructure-targeted ransomware.



Business email compromise and romance scams targeting both corporate and individual victims were prolific in Central and West Africa.



Southern Africa's ultra-high connectivity makes it a magnet for global threat actors seeking maximum disruption.



The financial toll of cybercrime in Africa is significant. Since 2024, cybercrime-related losses have more than doubled, from $192 million to $484 million, driven primarily by AI-facilitated scams, credential harvesting, and automated social engineering campaigns.



According to the report, in 2025, online scams continued to be the most reported type of cybercrime, with attackers leveraging mobile money platforms, social media, and AI to reach their targets.



Notably, 72 per cent of surveyed countries reported the presence of scam centres, with the highest concentration in Southern and West Africa.



Digital sextortion and online harassment, often facilitated by AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media, remained pervasive, with some 600,000 sextortion detections recorded by TrendAI, one of several partners working with INTERPOL.



Similarly, the sophistication of Business E-Mail Compromise schemes increased dramatically, with AI being used to generate highly convincing e-mail correspondence. Africa-based fraudsters are targeting victims in Europe and North America using infrastructure located across multiple jurisdictions, the report says.



It also reveals that the absence of real-time, inter-agency data sharing between banks, telecom companies and law enforcement agencies creates a dangerous blind spot in efforts to combat financial fraud.



Combining real personal data with fabricated elements, these AI-generated digital personas can bypass even advanced biometric verification systems and have been used to open bank accounts, secure mobile loans and register SIM cards under false names.



Neal Jetton, Director of INTERPOL's Cybercrime unit said, 'Cybercrime has emerged as one of the most significant criminal threats to the region. AI is automating every stage of a cyberattack from reconnaissance and phishing to extortion and evasion.



'However, we see that when countries work together, cybercriminal infrastructure can be identified, disrupted and dismantled.'



Four high impact cybercrime operations coordinated by INTERPOL collectively led to more than 1,500 arrests, the seizure of hundreds of devices and the recovery of more than $100 million.



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