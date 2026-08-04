

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, financial services company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. or FIS (FIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and trimmed its outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share on revenues between $3.415 billion and $3.445 billion.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.15 to $6.24 per share on revenues between $13.630 billion and $13.695 billion.



The company is also projecting adjusted revenue growth of 29 to 30 percent and pro forma revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.0 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share on revenues between $13.770 billion and $13.850 billion.



For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $231 million or $0.45 per share, compared to a net loss of $470 million or $0.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.48 per share, compared to $1.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.



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