

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the value of imports slumping by much more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $73.3 billion in June from $77.6 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $73.0 billion.



The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.8 percent to $338.0 billion, while the value of exports slid by 0.9 percent to $314.7 billion.



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