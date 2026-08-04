

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, food products distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027.



For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings growth of 9 to 11 percent on sales growth of 6 to 7 percent.



The company said the guidance includes approximately $100 million of efficiency improvements driven by an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation of business processes and customer engagement.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SYY is trading on the NYSE at $85.80, up $0.83 or 0.98 percent.



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