Investor and Catalyst Wire principal Yazan Al Homsi points to the results as validation of a long-held chemical recycling thesis

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro Clean Technologies, a clean technology company developing water-based chemical recycling processes, announced that the latest operating campaign at its Next Generation Process pilot plant achieved an 86% liquid hydrocarbon recovery rate using waste-derived polypropylene as feedstock. The 47-hour continuous campaign sustained steady-state operating conditions for approximately 35 hours and re-established steady-state within roughly two hours following a deliberate operating change designed to test process control.

Yazan Al Homsi, a venture capital investor and principal of Catalyst Wire and Founders Round Capital, holds an equity position in Aduro Clean Technologies and has pointed to the results as reinforcing his long-held view that contamination tolerance, not processing volume, is the central bottleneck in global plastic recycling.

"The number that matters most to me isn't the yield percentage, it's the two hours it took the team to get back to steady state after they deliberately threw the process off balance," said Yazan Al Homsi. "That kind of process control only comes from repetition, not a single good test."

Disclosure: Al Homsi holds an equity position in Aduro Clean Technologies. His comments reflect his own investment views.

Roughly 90% of global plastic waste is not recycled today, largely because mechanical recycling cannot economically process mixed or contaminated material. Aduro's Hydrochemolytic technology uses water-based chemistry to process that unaddressed share of the waste stream, and the company has said the pilot results are informing the design basis for its planned first-of-a-kind commercial facility at Chemelot in the Netherlands.

Yazan Al Homsi: Contamination Tolerance, Not Volume, Is Recycling's Real Bottleneck

Al Homsi's investment thesis in chemical recycling centers on a specific figure: the roughly 90% of global plastic waste that mechanical recycling cannot economically process today because it is mixed or contaminated rather than clean and sorted. He has said this gap, not overall recycling capacity, is the more important number for investors evaluating the sector.

"Aduro's approach to process control in quality-sensitive industrial chemistry is exactly the kind of execution discipline that separates commercially viable clean technology from lab-stage promise," said Al Homsi. "The platforms that define this next cycle in clean tech will be the ones that can prove repeatable process control, not just a single good yield number."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a clean technology company developing patented, water-based chemical processes to convert waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils into higher-value feedstocks. The company's Next Generation Process pilot plant is located in London, Ontario, and supports the design of its planned first-of-a-kind commercial facility at Chemelot, a chemical and materials park in the Netherlands. More information is available at adurocleantech.com.

About Yazan Al Homsi

Yazan Al Homsi is a venture capital investor and principal of Catalyst Wire (catalyst-wire.com) and Founders Round Capital, a venture capital firm he founded in 2017. He previously held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers across the Middle East and North Africa and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. His investment portfolio includes Aduro Clean Technologies and Rocket Doctor AI, held as an investor rather than as an operator or partner in either business.

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