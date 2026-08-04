Sage Park Acquires Balda C. Brewer, the California-based Contract Manufacturing Injection Molding Subsidiary From Stevanato Group S.p.A.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Craftech Holdco, a portfolio company of Sage Park, today announced the acquisition of Balda C. Brewer ("BCB"), the Ontario, California-based contract manufacturing subsidiary, from its parent company, Stevanato Group S.p.A ("Stevanato").

BCB is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered plastic components for the medical device industry, serving a diversified base of blue-chip customers across North America and Europe. The company operates a state-of-the-art 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that includes 7,000 square feet of white room space and more than 40,000 square feet of ISO Class 7 and Class 8 cleanrooms. Its diversified manufacturing capabilities have enabled the company to establish a strong presence across multiple med-tech product categories and value-added services.

"We are very excited about this transaction, which brings together two highly successful plastic injection molding manufacturers, Craftech and California-based BCB," said Chintan Meher, Managing Director of M&A at Sage Park. "In total, the two companies will operate more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space across the United States and Mexico. This acquisition adds state-of-the-art medical clean-room manufacturing capabilities to our platform, allowing us to provide a more comprehensive customer experience and a broader range of products and services."

Combined, the businesses will have more than 50,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity in Tijuana, Mexico, approximately 190,000 square feet in the United States, and over 55,000 square feet of cleanroom manufacturing capabilities, supporting a diverse range of end markets, including medical, industrial, sporting goods, automotive, and other specialty applications.

"Since acquiring Craftech, we have remained focused on building upon the company's strong foundation and longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality products to its customers," said Tom Stenglein, COO of Sage Park. "BCB has been led by a dedicated and experienced management team, and we are excited to bring that team together with Craftech's management team to support the broader company's continued growth and expansion."

"Working with Sage Park and its team through this transaction process has been a great experience. We are excited to enter this new partnership which will create strategic opportunities for our next phase and long-term growth plans," said Ali Debei, BCB's President. "We are also appreciative of the Stevanato team for the partnership and support they provided us over the years. I am confident that the combination of these two businesses will further expand our core capabilities and enhance the products and services we provide to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

For more information on Craftech, visit www.craftechplastics.com, and for information on Sage Park, visit www.sagepark.com.

About Craftech

Craftech is a leading provider of advanced plastic components for medical, life sciences, high-tech, and consumer applications. Since its founding in 1979, the Company has partnered with leading OEM customers to address their most challenging requirements from engineering to final manufacturing. The Company operates facilities located in Anaheim and Tijuana, totaling 110,000 square feet, with 45 injection molding machines from 38-720 tons.

About Sage Park

Sage Park is an operationally oriented investment firm that unlocks value and accelerates growth in its portfolio companies through its proprietary business transformation strategy. We provide management teams with necessary resources, capital and access to our global network to drive operational efficiencies and expand profitability. Sage Park brings a versatile and customized approach to meet the needs of founders and owners of privately held businesses, and also has significant experience in executing complex corporate carveout transactions across multiple industries.

Media contact:

Max Mansour, Sage Park

Tel: (615) 637-8035

mmansour@sagepark.com

SOURCE: Sage Park

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sage-park-acquires-balda-c.-brewer-the-california-based-contract-man-1200742